ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Video installation marks March 1949 deportations anniversary ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
The video installation marking the March 25 1949 deportation of Estonians' 71st anniversary.
The video installation marking the March 25 1949 deportation of Estonians' 71st anniversary. Source: ERR
News

A video installation marked the 71st anniversary of the March 25 mass deportation by the Soviets of Estonians to Siberia, Wednesday evening's edition of ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The installation, organized by the Human Rights Institute (Inimõiguste instituut) and held at the Maarjamäe Victims of Communism Memorial included an outline of the former Soviet Union's territory, along with rail lines which led to the Siberian Gulag system and other locations Estonians were deported to, with red lights representing these destinations

Traditional candle-lighting events marking the occasion were canceled this year due to the coronavirus emergency situation. The public was urged to light a candle in their window at home instead, and to post photos of same online with the hashtag #mäletame ("Let us remember" in Estonian).


From March 25-28, 1949, more than 90,000 people across the Baltics, including more than 20,000 in Estonia, ranging from infants to the elderly, were forcibly removed from their homes by Soviet forces and deported to Siberia as part of Operation Priboi ("Coastal Surf"). Thousands would never return.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

march 1949 deportationsvictims of communism memorialvictims of communism
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:27

Employers demand foreign labor be allowed into Estonia

14:06

Estonian NT footballer contract terminated because of coronavirus

13:42

Health Insurance Fund to pay for NIPT testing for pregnant women

13:19

Tallink provides updated overview of current route operations

12:52

Eesti Energia not yet planning redundancies

12:29

Vet board stops scheduled inspections during emergency situation

12:03

Tallink keeping Estonia-Finland ferry freight links busy

11:35

Supreme Court decision on pension reform dispute expected this autumn

11:24

Health Board: Coronavirus cases in Estonia rise to 538

11:16

TÜK crisis team chief: Isolation measures should have come sooner

10:57

Emergency situation brings relative boom to parcel delivery companies

10:31

Olympic delay could prove to be costly for Estonian OC

10:08

Tallinn municipal police continue fight against abandoned vehicles

09:44

Many Estonians heading for warmer climes to weather coronavirus storm

09:26

Expert: Turning point for coronavirus likely mid-April

09:08

Tests at Saaremaa nursing home confirm two coronavirus cases

08:43

No WRC events for reigning champion Ott Tänak until middle of July

08:24

Labor Inspectorate: Employers can temporarily cut salaries during crisis

08:03

Justice ministry rejects shopping mall coronavirus closure compensation

07:42

Video installation marks March 1949 deportations anniversary

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: