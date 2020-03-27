ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President starts virtual visits to Estonia's counties during coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The president holding a virtual visit to Võru County from her office on Thursday.
The president holding a virtual visit to Võru County from her office on Thursday. Source: President's Office
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid has begun a series of virtual visits to Estonia's counties during the coronavirus emergency situation, via internet link from her office in Kadriorg.

On Thursday, the president dropped in to Võru County in this way, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Thursday evening.

The president received an overview of the measures already in place in Võru, one of the first regions in Estonia to have coronavirus cases, and what is planned looking ahead.

The city government at Võru has coped well with coronavirus management, the president said; she encouraged local governments to adopt even stricter rules if necessary.

The President also met entrepreneurs from the region during the virtual visit, and gave a social studies lesson to Võru High School students. All schools have been closed since the beginning of last week, with learning taking place online.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

president kersti kaljulaidvõru countycoronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:21

Additional judge appointed to both Harju and Tartu county courts

10:59

Sportland avoids fine for attracting crowds amid coronavirus pandemic

10:51

Truck catches fire at Old City Harbor

10:22

Government green lights new €286 million oil shale plant

10:07

Medical association chief: Coronavirus intensive care requires weeks

09:41

Dozens of Estonian companies ready to produce protective equipment

09:23

Scheduled dental, private clinic treatment halted due to coronavirus

09:03

Minister: We're ordering Chinese coronavirus equipment, as Europe is closed

08:45

Most shopping mall stores closed from Friday

08:22

Government allows some shopping center post offices to remain open

07:59

Ratas: EU cooperation key in fighting coronavirus spread

07:42

City dwellers moving to countryside carry coronavirus to rural communities

07:24

President starts virtual visits to Estonia's counties during coronavirus

26.03

Prime minister orders coronavirus home quarantine, police to monitor

26.03

New, renovated buildings must include electric car chargers from 2021

26.03

Health Board: 34 people receiving treatment in hospitals for coronavirus

26.03

Mobility analysis planned by Statistics Estonia not to use real-time data

26.03

Police arrest suspects in serial break-ins in Viljandi County

26.03

Sales of Liviko's 80 percent vodka increased ninefold in March

26.03

Labor Inspectorate issues advice for working during emergency situation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: