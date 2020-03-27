President starts virtual visits to Estonia's counties during coronavirus

President Kersti Kaljulaid has begun a series of virtual visits to Estonia's counties during the coronavirus emergency situation, via internet link from her office in Kadriorg.

On Thursday, the president dropped in to Võru County in this way, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Thursday evening.

The president received an overview of the measures already in place in Võru, one of the first regions in Estonia to have coronavirus cases, and what is planned looking ahead.

The city government at Võru has coped well with coronavirus management, the president said; she encouraged local governments to adopt even stricter rules if necessary.

The President also met entrepreneurs from the region during the virtual visit, and gave a social studies lesson to Võru High School students. All schools have been closed since the beginning of last week, with learning taking place online.

