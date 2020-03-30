ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
West Tallinn Central Hospital testing all birthing women for coronavirus

Pelgulinn maternity hospital in Tallinn.
Pelgulinn maternity hospital in Tallinn. Source: Pelgulinna sünnitusmaja
West Tallinn Central Hospital (Lääne-Tallinna Keskhaigla) is testing all arriving expectant mothers at the Pelgulinn Maternity Hospital (Pelgulinna Sünnitusmaja) to ensure the safety of deliveries and of new-borns.

Dr. Piret Veerus, head of the women's clinic at the hospital said that COVID-19 coronavirus will be diagnosed in isolation, adding that staff dealing potentially infected patients does not come into contact with other patients. 

Veerus added that the hospital continues to provide quality obstetric care.

"Every birth is different and each one requires an individual approach. We guarantee high quality birth care regardless of the mother's diagnosis, while observing all safety requirements," Veerus said.

The first mother who had tested positive for coronavirus gave birth at the Pelgullinn Maternity Hospital on Saturday.

Mother and baby are currently placed together, in isolation, at the hospital. Both are doing fine and are being closely monitored, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The maternity hospital has also stressed everyone's responsibility in curbing the spread of the virus. This includes a visit ban during and following births, while the emergency situation – currently set to run to May 1 – remains in place.

More coronavirus information is available on the Health Board's website here, and the government website here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Editor: Andrew Whyte

