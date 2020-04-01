New €2.7 million barrack to be built near Tapa

Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI) and Nordecon AS have entered into a contract for the design and construction of a barrack large enough for 150 service members near the Tapa military base

The building is designed as single rooms for active duty service members serving at the Tapa base. When a critical need arises, it is possible to use the building for barrack-type accommodation, thus increasing the number of people who can stay there.

Toomas Laumets, project manager of the construction office of the ECDI said: "The modern building will have 5 stories and follow the building style of the surrounding buildings. At the moment, the Defence Forces have several apartment premises in Tapa for common use, but with the expansion of the camp, there is an urgent need to offer active service members dormitory-type accommodation within walking distance of the camp."

Tapa rural municipality mayor Riho Tell said: "Considering the current economic situation, we are very grateful that the state's investments in Tapa have not stopped. The developments in and near the campus provide jobs for local people and help keep local small businesses alive. It must also be emphasised that our mutual cooperation with both the Defence Forces and the ECDI has been extremely pleasant and we have managed to avoid disagreements."

Work will start in April 2020 and the delivery of the barrack is planned for the beginning of 2021. The cost of the contract is €2.7 million, plus VAT.

The gross area of the building is approximately 3,200 m2. The designed building has 5 main floors and one attic, with 150 accommodation places in single rooms.

Nordecon has previously built a catering complex (2017), four barracks (2016-2018), a maintenance and training hall, a repair hall, shelters (2017-2018), and an assembly area (2019-2020) in the Tapa military base.

--

