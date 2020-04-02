42 people staying at Vao and Vägeva refugee centers

A total of 42 people were staying at the refugee centers in the villages of Vao and Vageva in Estonia at the beginning of April, Baltic News Service reports.

29 people were living at the Vao center, in Lääne-Viru County - 22 asylum seekers and seven people, who have been granted international protection, Jana Selesneva, manager of the center, said.

Selesneva added that no residents or staff at the refugee centers have been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, and the residents of the centers are well informed about the situation in Estonia, with all established requirements being followed and responsible behavior is being focused on. The centers have been equipped with the necessary facilities, and the common areas are being cleaned regularly, she said.

There are three families, four women, 15 men and 10 children staying at the Vao center. The people staying at this center are from seven different countries, with the highest number of people coming from Russia and Syria.

Thirteen people were staying at the center at Vägeva, Jõgeva County, all of whom are asylum seekers. Thee comprised two families, with six women, four men and three children. The residents of the center come from Russia, Nigeria, Uganda, Iraq and Kenya.

In March, a new individual arrived to stay at the centers, plus two families left the centers during that month, BNS reports.

Should there be a coronavirus danger and someone gets quarantined, the center has planned separate living quarters, so that the infected person does not endanger themselves or others, Selesneva noted.

