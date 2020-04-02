ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

42 people staying at Vao and Vägeva refugee centers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Refugees in an Estonian language class in Vao. Photo is illustrative.
Refugees in an Estonian language class in Vao. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Priit Simson/Delfi)
News

A total of 42 people were staying at the refugee centers in the villages of Vao and Vageva in Estonia at the beginning of April, Baltic News Service reports.

29 people were living at the Vao center, in Lääne-Viru County - 22 asylum seekers and seven people, who have been granted international protection, Jana Selesneva, manager of the center, said.

Selesneva added that no residents or staff at the refugee centers have been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, and the residents of the centers are well informed about the situation in Estonia, with all established requirements being followed and responsible behavior is being focused on. The centers have been equipped with the necessary facilities, and the common areas are being cleaned regularly, she said.

There are three families, four women, 15 men and 10 children staying at the Vao center. The people staying at this center are from seven different countries, with the highest number of people coming from Russia and Syria.

Thirteen people were staying at the center at Vägeva, Jõgeva County, all of whom are asylum seekers. Thee comprised two families, with six women, four men and three children. The residents of the center come from Russia, Nigeria, Uganda, Iraq and Kenya.

In March, a new individual arrived to stay at the centers, plus two families left the centers during that month, BNS reports.

Should there be a coronavirus danger and someone gets quarantined, the center has planned separate living quarters, so that the infected person does not endanger themselves or others, Selesneva noted.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

coronavirus in estoniarefugee centersjana selesneva
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:57

Estonia prefers to stay on permanent summer time

11:46

Local consortium looking to manufacture armored vehicles in Estonia

11:43

42 people staying at Vao and Vägeva refugee centers

11:28

Health Board: Coronavirus deaths rise to 11, positive cases total 858

11:24

US delivers 128 Javelin anti-tank missiles to Estonia

11:01

Tallink chief: State idea to buy company stake perfectly possible

10:44

Circle K: We and other fuel sellers on board with diesel excise duty cuts

10:18

Eesti Energia shutting down Estonia mine after coronavirus case

09:56

Isamaa chairman Seeder: Crisis will change EU budget rules

09:31

Popov: Testing as many as possible 'right call'

09:18

Consumer body keen on Postimees Group not charging for its TV channel

08:29

Coronavirus, weather and studded tires affect Tallinn roadworks

08:09

Finance ministry: 8 percent fall in GDP in 2020 without additional measures

07:51

Stockmann can bring customer's items on request, pay at food hall

07:32

Dental Association issues treatment guidelines for emergency situation

07:12

Reinsalu thanks UK and Belarus for helping Estonians

01.04

€45 pension increase introduced

01.04

Shopping malls support mitigation measures proposed by Traders Association

01.04

Ministry wants bankruptcy-free period until end of emergency situation

01.04

Prime minister: Emergency situation will end when diagnosis rate falls

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: