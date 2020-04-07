ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Transport centers: Temporary bus stops needed in Southern counties ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
A bus stop in Pärnu County.
A bus stop in Pärnu County. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

The heads of four Southern Estonian public transport centers propose creating new temporary bus stops as the locations of current bus stops do not always cover the needs of people.

The heads of Valga, Tartu, Jõgeva and Southeastern Public Transport Centers have sent a letter to the Road Administration (Maanteeamet) and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, saying they are concerned by the distance Southern travellers need to cover on foot in order to reach the nearest bus stop.

"The location of a bus stop establishes the place where services offered overlap with the needs of travellers. With the current approach, we aren't servicing people. In order to make the existing route network more accessible to people, this paradigm needs to be modernised," the heads of centres said.

The current locations of bus stops are not always compatible with the needs of the people. The issue with building more bus stops, however, is that the duties are trusted to the local governments.

"We have examples of building a bus stop on both sides of a road in accordance with the requirements set by Maanteeamet that will cost around €10,000. These costs are often too high for local governments as the need for transport might not be long-term and the investment would not serve its purpose."

The heads of the Southern public transport centers have proposed to lay down an additional definition of a temporary bus stop in the regulation. According to the proposal, a temporary bus stop would be distinguished from others by being, for example, smaller and of green colour.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

road administrationbus travelbus stops
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:29

EKFL say housing prices will drop, warn of hostile takeovers

13:12

Wage support scheme gets 1,640 employer applications on first day

12:23

People are visiting grocery stores less but buying more at once

12:00

Health Board: 42 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 21

11:58

Feature: Resilience, connection with nature will see Saaremaa rebirth

11:41

Transport centers: Temporary bus stops needed in Southern counties

11:12

Riigikogu passes 33 coronavirus draft law amends amid opposition fears

10:56

Isamaa Party chair: Goverment will start cutting down on expenses

10:36

Finland closes incoming ferry passenger traffic on the night of April 10-11

10:11

Doctors' associations oppose sale of fast coronavirus tests in Estonia

09:52

Head of e-commerce: Expanded online activities benefit consumers

09:40

Opinion: Why is government pursuing extensive surveillance law in crisis?

09:12

Smallest change in consumer price index since October 2016

08:52

State forest authority engaging in record levels of planting this year

08:29

EOK president to be elected a month after emergency situation ends

07:55

Minister: Plans to offer subsidies to attract Estonian labor to agriculture

07:34

Supplementary budget passes its first Riigikogu reading

06.04

Design work on Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge has begun

06.04

Observing May 9 at Bronze Soldier depends on length of emergency situation

06.04

Estonia signs technical agreement to develop armoured vehicles

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: