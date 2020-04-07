ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

EKFL say housing prices will drop, warn of hostile takeovers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Apartment buildings in Tallinn.
Apartment buildings in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's association of real estate companies (EKFL) say that the increase in unemployment and reduction in income will bring about a decrease in the price of residential properties but has warned of creditors initiating hostile takeovers.

"We can already see that people's income is decreasing significantly with unemployment climbing. This reduces the confidence and readiness in purchasing new homes. The lower number of deals will result in a sudden liquidity crisis that will in turn bring about lower housing prices. The experience of 2008-10 has shown that as a result of price drops, people will be forced to give up their homes for an unreasonably low price," The managing directors of Estonia's association of real estate companies, EKFL, Tõnis Rüütel and Gert Jostov say.

In a letter sent to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM), they warned of creditors initiating hostile takeovers, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

"We ask the ministry to develop measures that will protect property owners from hostile takeovers in a situation where asset values are decreasing. The recovery of the real estate sector depends on the recovery of the rest of the economy and therefore it is not reasonable to expect that property owners could rectify infringment of the law unilaterally."

"Existing regulations that concern creditors need to be relaxed together with the terms of the loan agreements in order to avoid mass fire sales. Only this can ensure that property owners can eliminate debts."

The heads of EKFL pointed out that if the gross domestic product will drop by 10 percent in 2020, the number of real estate transactions will decrease by at least 20-25 percent and the prices will drop by at least 15-20 percent.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

real estate in estoniareal estate pricescoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:13

Government's coronavirus emergency situation orders in full

16:29

Foreign workers in agriculture can stay in Estonia for the time being

16:09

Martin Kadai on why Saaremaa is special, death statistics and restrictions

15:39

Lutsar: No decision on emergency situation length before Orthodox Easter

15:13

Kaljulaid discusses coronavirus crisis with President of Finland

14:51

Health Board recommends additional movement restrictions for Hiiumaa

14:32

Tickets being sold for May entertainment events despite emergency situation

14:14

Special care home residents have adapted better to isolation

13:49

Hospitals receive guidelines for catastrophe situation operations

13:29

EKFL say housing prices will drop, warn of hostile takeovers

13:12

Wage support sought for over 10,000 employees on first day of scheme

12:23

People are visiting grocery stores less but buying more at once

12:00

Health Board: 42 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 21

11:58

Feature: Resilience, connection with nature will see Saaremaa rebirth

11:41

Transport centers: Temporary bus stops needed in Southern counties

11:12

Riigikogu passes 33 coronavirus draft law amends amid opposition fears

10:56

Isamaa Party chair: Goverment will start cutting down on expenses

10:36

Finland closes incoming ferry passenger traffic on the night of April 10-11

10:11

Doctors' associations oppose sale of fast coronavirus tests in Estonia

09:52

Head of e-commerce: Expanded online activities benefit consumers

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: