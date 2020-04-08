ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Domestic violence cases rise during crisis, but calls to hotline fall ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Huawei phones produced up to now and available in Estonia still have Google applications installed.
Huawei phones produced up to now and available in Estonia still have Google applications installed. Source: Huko Aaspõllu/ERR
News

By the end of the first week of April, 286 intimate partner violence cases had been reported to the police so far this year, which is 30 percent higher than at the same time last year. However, the number of calls made to the victim support crisis phone has decreased by one third compared with the same period last year. These numbers suggest that people in coronavirus quarantine don't have the opportunity to inform anybody about their worries.

The coronavirus emergency situation, where families are quarantined together in the same rooms for days, is new for everybody, both domestic violence perpetrators and their victims, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Tuesday evening.

Member of the Board of the Pärnu Women's Support Center Margo Orupõld said: "Today, everything is new and unknown, the violence circle or cycle has become shorter, it is more complex because the perpetrator is in a different situation. The country has set limits and now they need to think about how to behave in a situation where they have been shown the power to. This is a situation we and the women who are at home with them haven't considered."

According to the police, reports of violence against children have decreased, which could derive from the fact that abused children who can't leave their homes don't know where to ask for help.

Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Kati Arumäe said: "It could be that they are not at school, not with their friends. The more important thing now is then for the teachers, social workers who are in contact with them, to ask about the situation at home.

"We at the police have changed our behavior. For example, when reacting to call outs, being in contact with people we are evaluating the situation and asking whether people need help and if necessary we can provide them with help."

According to the Head of the Victim Support and Prevention Services Department of the Social Insurance Board, Jako Salla, an increase in domestic violence is expected.

"There is no basis in believing that there is less violence against children or that children see it less. More likely, when people are home, there are more conflicts and violence both against children and in intimate partner relationships. We are definitely expecting an increase and the real numbers are worse than the statistics show," Salla explained.

Salla encourages the public to pay attention to their surroundings during the crisis, and to report it if necessary.

"The important aspect is the people who know or suspect violence between their close ones or neighbors. We want to encourage these people during this time to approach the police, to speak directly to victims, or to discuss the situation with other neighbors or loved ones, because we have seen other people intervene in these situations - a very powerful way to stop a violent relationship," Salla said.

During the course of the emergency situation, there are women help centers working 24 hours a day, the victim support crisis line 116 006 and the children helpline 116 111. If somebody´s health or life is in danger, an immediate call has to be made to 112.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

ppadomestic violencevictim support in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:55

Ski doping scandal: Veerpalu and Tammjärv used growth hormone

16:24

Gallery, video: Marju Lauristin celebrates 80th birthday

16:05

Unemployment Insurance Fund starts paying wage compensation to employees

15:46

€215 million to be spent on road development in 2020

15:17

Huko Aaspõllu: Expectedly, the pharmacy reform solved nothing

15:03

Business daily Äripäev to be published weekly due to economic crisis

14:44

Free Party membership at critical level again

14:22

Burger King restaurants put on hold while emergency situation continues

14:09

Price of protective masks now for sale in pharmacies may vary

13:56

Domestic violence cases rise during crisis, but calls to hotline fall

13:35

Coronavirus cases in Ida-Viru County are increasing

13:26

Tanel Kiik: Further Hiiumaa coronavirus restrictions not needed

13:10

Estonian manufacturer starts making antiviral protective screens

13:03

Estonian milk producers suspect Lithuanians of favoring own producers

12:55

Requests for school lunch have increased tenfold in Tallinn

12:40

First healthcare worker dies after contracting coronavirus

12:21

Tallinn mayor: City borrowing €76.8 million to fight coronavirus effects

11:54

Prosecutor's office sends Peeter Helme materials to court

11:41

Health Board: Three more deaths due to coronavirus, 37 new cases

11:32

Secretary of state announces competition for state archivist position

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: