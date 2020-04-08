Estonia to host webinar on remote learning best practices for SEN students

This Thursday, the Estonian initiative Education Nation is hosting a free remote learning webinar on Estonian best practices for remote learning for students with special education needs (SEN).

Last year, the all-Estonian free study counseling network Rajaleidja launched an out-of-school counseling team to support specialists who are working with students with SEN, according to a press release.

"It has gone well, and I would like to encourage other countries on this issue as well," said Meelike Terasmaa, chief specialist in the field of special education at Foundation Innove. "This does not necessarily require previous experience."

According to Terasmaa, it's important that a child with SEN receives help from a teacher, a support specialist and a parent. "If a student needed help before, now they need it even more," she added.

The webinar will address how schools are organizing distance learning for students with special educational needs while schools are shut down during the ongoing emergency situation, as well as share tips and concrete examples of how parents can support their children with SEN.

The speakers will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

The webinar is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Click here for more information regarding the webinar.

Speakers

Meelike Terasmaa — chief specialist in the field of special education, Foundation Innove

Terasmaa coordinates and develops methodological materials and guidelines for teachers and educations. She also plans and executes training and seminars in the field of special education for Rajaleidja, which offers free study counseling to adults who support children in education.

Sirli Väinsar — principal, Tallinn Tondi School, a SEN school

Väinsar is a member of the Association of Estonian Special Pedagogues and organizes after-school activities and informal education for children with special needs.

Laura-Liis Lepp — special education teacher, Tartu Forselius School

Lepp has taught children with various learning difficulties from 1st through 9th grade.

Anna Golubeva — chief specialist, language immersion and multilingual education, Foundation Innove

Golubeva is also a mother of three, one of whom has special educational needs.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!