Retail gasoline prices fall by five cents per liter

Fuel prices in Estonia have fallen for the second time since mid-March.

The price of gasoline 95 at pump fell to €1.199 on Wednesday, a fall of five cents per liter; diesel remains at €1.239 per liter, according to a report on ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Prices for gasoline 95 at fuel retailer Alexela, for example, had been €1.249 per liter in late March.

World oil prices have also fallen sharply in the meantime, a process which got underway early in March as Russia and Saudi Arabia engaged in a price war, and exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic

Fuel retailers in Estonia say it is precisely the low demand for fuel which is stopping prices at pump dropping even more.

