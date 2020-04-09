ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Retail gasoline prices fall by five cents per liter

News
ERR, ERR News
Alexela filling station
Alexela filling station Source: ERR
News

Fuel prices in Estonia have fallen for the second time since mid-March.

The price of gasoline 95 at pump fell to €1.199 on Wednesday, a fall of five cents per liter; diesel remains at €1.239 per liter, according to a report on ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Prices for gasoline 95 at fuel retailer Alexela, for example, had been €1.249 per liter in late March.

World oil prices have also fallen sharply in the meantime, a process which got underway early in March as Russia and Saudi Arabia engaged in a price war, and exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic

Fuel retailers in Estonia say it is precisely the low demand for fuel which is stopping prices at pump dropping even more.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian economyfuel prices in estoniacoronavirus
