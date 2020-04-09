ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

ATM withdrawals down by a third in April ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
SEB symbolics.
SEB symbolics. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

With paying out pensions, the beginning of the month is the busiest time for banks. However, April's pensions doling-out day saw a third less taken from cash machines. At the same time, the elderly are being targeted by fraudsters more, it is reported.

During the period of April 3-6, when pensions were paid out, 30 percent less cash was taken out from ATMs, and the overall amount of transactions was 45 percent lower. 

According to the first conclusions made by theSEB bank, using other bank services has also changed a lot during the crisis. Using cash has decreased 25 percent over the period of a month, and card transactions have fallen 30 percent.

 "We noted with joy that the request to avoid mass gatherings made by the Estonian media, official institutions and banks, had been heeded, and statistics on the day after giving out the pensions really demonstrate this," Member of the Board of SEB Ainar Leppänen said in a press release. 

The transactions made in grocery stores have also decreased, but according to statistics, the shopping basket size has increased. The average amount of card payments has increased by 12 percent, which means that fewer transactions are made, but the sums have risen.

Banking Association warns against cash fraud

It is strongly recommended that the elderly and people with chronic illnesses stay at home during the emergency situation. In connection with this, fraud is on the up, which often involves offering supposed assistance to the elderly with their banking operations and in that way finding out victims' bank card details and PIN codes, the Estonian Banking Association says.

"Unfortunately, it is already all too easy to drain an account. Certainly, no one should deal with their money with people they don´t know, no matter how polite and helpful these people may seem," Head of the Banking Association's Information Security Committee Tiit Hallas said. 

At the same time, the association asks people to watch over their elderly relatives, to offer them help if possible, and to warn them of possible fraud schemes.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

sebpensionscoronavirus crisis
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:48

State to support parents of children with special needs during crisis

15:31

Ministry proposes flag day to mark centennial of Estonian Constitution

15:16

Chancellor: Health Board not authorized to halt dental, private treatment

14:54

Unemployment fund gets four additional company layoff notices

14:36

Estonia to allocate €100,000 for combating coronavirus in poorest countries

14:34

Ratas, Reinsalu: No talk of loosening restrictions yet

14:10

State to support Ida-Viru County bus transport with €270,000

13:39

Kuressaare flight procurement deadline extended for the sixth time

13:18

ATM withdrawals down by a third in April

12:49

Kellertheater's 'Canterville Ghost' offered online in three languages

12:28

Tax board extends paper return deadline as service centers closed to May

11:52

Statistics: Manufacturing production up 6 percent on year

11:47

EOK president: State should provide support to private sports facilities

11:33

Health Board: 23 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

11:22

'Ringvaade': Gymnastics coach Janika Mölder in Toronto

10:58

Economic affairs minister applies for long-term island bridge link plan

10:41

Archbishop Viilma: Church must adapt to situation like all others

10:22

Bolt asks for €50 million subsidy from state

10:01

President approves continued use of Defense League in border control

09:37

Kadai: Civil defense needs a line in the state budget

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: