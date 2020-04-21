ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Out-of-work chefs seeking naval employment during coronavirus crisis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
An Estonian Navy (Merevägi) vessel.
An Estonian Navy (Merevägi) vessel. Source: ERR
News

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have led to a surge in chefs seeking work on Estonian Navy (Merevägi) ships, according to a report on ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Monday night.

Whereas in the past the navy had to choose between just a handful of applicants per post, now there are around 20 per post, the segment, presented by ERR's Priit Kuusk who himself served as a ship's cook on the Admiral Bellingshausen voyage to Antarctica in the second half of 2019, reported.

At the same time, considerations of the realities of working in a ship's galley were paramount – something that many candidates do not have on their resumes.

"This kitchen, or - as we say - the galley, which candidates are applying for, leaves shore and oscillates [at sea]" said commander of the Estonian Navy, Cdre Jüri Saska.

Each vessel carries two cooks responsible for feeding up to 40 mouths. Voyages can last from five days, to five months in the case of a NATO mission

A naval chef's tasks do not stop at preparing food; he or she also serves as a doctor's assistant while at sea, meaning medicines as well as food sometimes have to be divvied up.

In reality, most medical needs concern minor injuries, the Commodore went on.

"Fortunately, so far we have had just dislocations, a few isolated fractures, knocks to the hand, elbow or head, falls," Saska said.

Since the emergency situation began last month as a result of the pandemic, the Estonian Navy's vessels have mostly been at sea, for short intervals, with tasks including taking shopping consignments to those in quarantine, such as family members at seamen's homes.

"The initiative saw between 15 and 20 shopping bags, which we carried out...We used the Navy Officers' Club ( Laevastiku Ohvitseride Klubi), which is an NGO," Saska said.

There are four vacant naval chef positions at present, according to the report.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian navycoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus crisis economic effectscdre jüri saska
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:29

Estonia coronavirus rate falls below WHO restrictions easing threshold

15:05

New digital solution allows hospitals to monitor PPE stock and demand

14:46

Georg Ots statue competition winner announced

14:24

Eurovision fans on Estonian would-be 2020 entry: It's very old-fashioned

14:01

Lux express mulling application for state support due to lost business

13:39

Fruit and vegetable prices could rise due to labor shortage during crisis

13:11

Health Board initiates restoring scheduled treatments, issues guidelines

12:51

Ülle Madise: On the possibility of ending the emergency situation

12:35

Out-of-work chefs seeking naval employment during coronavirus crisis

12:08

EUIF advises people returning from abroad to clarify compensation rules

12:04

Sheep farmers can't get any peace even at night, as lambing season arrives

11:43

Coronavirus: Deaths rise to 43, cases increase by 17

11:25

More than 9,000 Estonians have applied to stay in UK after Brexit

11:02

17 people staying at Tallinn homeless shelter tested coronavirus-positive

10:46

Emergency situation reduced number of patients going to ER by one-third

10:14

Reinsalu: €100,000 WHO donation unrelated to Trump halting of payments

09:52

Estonia in €50-million small-caliber ammunition procurement

09:29

Established restrictions don't prevent people from hosting private parties

09:07

Singer uses coronavirus lock-down to take up variety of new hobbies

08:47

Raft of 33 amendments including on weapons permits passes Riigikogu vote

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: