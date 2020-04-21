ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn Song Festival Grounds discuss contactless events for 1,000 people ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
The statue of Gustav Ernesaks overlooks ongoing renovations at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, where the Gulf of Finland can currently be seen through the arch. October 2018.
The statue of Gustav Ernesaks overlooks ongoing renovations at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, where the Gulf of Finland can currently be seen through the arch. October 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The operator of Tallinn Song Festival Grounds and the private security company Meeskond have devised a solution for the conduct of safe public events for audiences of up to 1,000 people at the Song Festival Grounds, who would attend the event while staying in their cars.

The manager of the Song Festival Grounds, Urmo Saareoja, said on Tuesday: "The crisis has delivered a serious blow to the organizers of events, as their usual work has come to a complete standstill. Now we must search for solutions for how to set the market in motion again so that people were able to continue their work and the audience had the possibility for safe attendance of performances."

"The Song Festival Grounds is big enough to bring an audience here with their cars. The time has arrived where we have to start using this opportunity. I am very glad that together with professionals from Meeskond, were have set out a detailed vision for how people can enjoy an event without leaving their car," Saareoja said, adding that the company was approaching relevant authorities to get an opinion of whether that could be permitted. 

Eigo Soster, manager of Meeskond Security OU, said that their personnel have measured the area of the Song Festival Grounds step by step, centimeter by centimeter to make sure that the in-car solution can work safely and effectively.

"The area's sufficient size and multiple entrances and exits enable us to accommodate almost 300 cars, each with up to three people inside -- members of the same family of course," Soster said.

He said that arrival of the cars at the Song Festival Grounds and their leaving would take place under the instructions of security personnel and traffic regulators. Ticket sales, ticket checks, ordering of baskets with snacks and their handover to customers would all take place in a contactless manner.

The security personnel seeing to abidance by valid rules at the events would be wearing personal protective equipment. 

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinn song festival grounds
