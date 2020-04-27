Overhaul of Paldiski main square to be finished this June

The construction of the main square of Paldiski, for which the municipality itself covered the costs, is set to be completed in June.

The main square is set to become the heart of the city, the mayor of Lääne-Harju Rural Municipality, where Paldiski is located, Jaanus Saat told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The Paldiski main square is inspired by Pakri peninsula - there will be an area of meadows, portable sea-themed planting containers and the square will be suitable for summer events for townspeople.

The municipality will pay for the cost of the square. "It will cost around €450,000, quite a small sum for this project, but as we are doing it on its own merits and the author of the project is Madis Vaikmaa, an employee at the municipality government, we have been able to save costs," Saat explained.

The look of Paldiski will change even more, because the main square is only the first stage, according to Saat. This will be followed by building an area for youth. "The youth area will be finished this year, but the opening of Adamson park is scheduled for next year," he said.

The city park will be renamed after sculptor and painter Amandus Adamson, who lived and worked in Paldiski.

