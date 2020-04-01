ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Overhaul of Viljandi city center going ahead ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Viljandi. Source: ERR
On the empty streets of Viljandi, the overhaul of the Freedom Square and its surroundings has started, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. This means that the main square will obtain a completely new look. The party house built during the Soviet era will be demolished, roundabouts are to be built, street lights installed and the urban landscape will be changed. The constructor promised to finish the work by late autumn.

Project manager at Tallinna Teed, Marti Rosenberg, said that the work from the Kauba street to Tartu street will be finished on Tuesday, April 8 and on Wednesday, April 9, the demolition of the sidewalks will start.

Rosenberg said that in the middle of summer, the number of builders will get bigger, and there will be paving works that require more workers.

Ddeputy mayor of Viljandi Kalvi Märtin said the city center will get an entirely new look. "Several streets will be renewed, and one of the most important things is that the so-called party house won´t feature in the cityscape any more. Furthermore, there will be two roundabouts quite a small distance apart, which should calm down traffic and bring a better environment to non-motorized road users and pedestrians. A few hundred meters of district heating pipes will be set up here, meaning that the district heating network will reach quite a few important buildings, and the rainwater route will be renewed," Märtin said.

ERR asked whether the new main square is intended simply for pedestrians, or cars as well.

"The architects were mainly considering pedestrians. But as to whether Freedom Square will be free of cars will be certain after the construction is ready, this decision hasn´t been made by the city government yet," Märtin said.

The renewal of the city requires €3 million, which will be obtained from taxpayers and the EU.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

viljandiconstruction worktallinna teedmarti rosenberg
