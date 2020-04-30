Pharmacies saw largest retail sector sales growth in March

Turnover of pharmacies saw the largest growth in the retail sector, Statistics Estonia reports, along with cosmetics stores, of 30 percent. At the end of the month, the pharmacy sector was reformed, with outlets now owned by the dispensing pharmacists themselves.

Turnover of retail trade in March stood at €630 million, Statistics Estonia reports, an increase on year of 4 percent for the whole sector.

Turnover also increased in stores selling online or by mail, and in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials.

Breakdown in March on year

Grocery stores – turnover increased by 8 percent on year to March.

Stores selling clothing, footwear and textiles – fell by 43 percent on year.

Department stores – turnover fell by 21 percent on year.

Retail sale of automotive fuel – turnover decreased by 13 percent on year.

Second-hand stores – turnover fell by 10 percent.

Non-store retail sales (market stalls, direct sales) – turnover fell by 10 percent.

Breakdown by month

Between February and March this year, retail trade enterprises turnover increased by 10 percent.

Stores selling manufactured goods – growth slowed from 13 per cent on year in February to 6 percent in March.

Breakdown by quarter

In the first three months of 2020, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 5 percent on year.

Turnover volume index of retail trade enterprises and its trend, Jan. 2010-Mar. 2020 (2015=100). Source: Statistics Estonia

More detailed data is here and here.

April 1 saw the coming into effect of long-planned reforms which placed nominal ownership of Estonian pharmacies from larger wholesalers to the dispensing pharmacists who work in them. The March data above covers the month immediately preceding the new system.

