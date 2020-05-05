Conscript seriously injured in Spring Storm live firing exercise

An Estonian solider was seriously injured during a live firing exercise being held at the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) central polygon training area Tuesday morning.

The soldier, a conscript with the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion, a training battalion, was taking part in the large-scale Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) annual military exercise, and received serious bodily injuries resulting from a blast issuing from a Carl-Gustav recoilless rifle, principally used as an anti-tank weapon, the EDF has announced.

The soldier was attended to by medics on the spot and taken to the North Estonian Regional Hospital (PERH) in Tallinn by military ambulance.

The soldier's injuries are not life threatening at present, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, and his next-of-kin have been informed about the incident.

The EDF has launched an investigation in the circumstances of the incident, led by the Military Police (Eesti Kaitseväe sõjaväepolitsei).

