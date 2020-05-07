One person dies from coronavirus-related causes, seven new cases ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
One person has died of causes related to COVID-19 coronavirus since Wednesday morning. Seven new cases of the virus have been identified over the same period.
A 63-year-old woman receiving treatment for coronavirus at Tartu University Hospital passed away.
Coronavirus facts as of April 19 (Source: Health Board):
- 61 people require hospitalization as of Thursday morning, down from 67 in the previous 24 hours.
- 4 of those hospitalized are currently on ventilators.
- 7 new cases in past 24 hours.
- Of the new cases, 6 were in Harju County and 1 in Võru County.
- One death was reported, related to coronavirus, bringing the total number of people who have died as a result of the virus to 56.
- 60,530 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 2.8 percent (1,720) testing positive.
- 264 people with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital to date. 273 cases have been closed.
- 1,583 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 0.4 percent (seven cases) testing positive.
Editor: Andrew Whyte
