ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

One person dies from coronavirus-related causes, seven new cases ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Coronavirus samples being tested in a lab.
Coronavirus samples being tested in a lab. Source: Ser Amantio di Nicolao/Wikimedia Commons
News

One person has died of causes related to COVID-19 coronavirus since Wednesday morning. Seven new cases of the virus have been identified over the same period.

A 63-year-old woman receiving treatment for coronavirus at Tartu University Hospital passed away.

Coronavirus facts as of April 19 (Source: Health Board):

  • 61 people require hospitalization as of Thursday morning, down from 67 in the previous 24 hours.
  • 4 of those hospitalized are currently on ventilators.
  • 7 new cases in past 24 hours.
  • Of the new cases, 6 were in Harju County and 1 in Võru County.
  • One death was reported, related to coronavirus, bringing the total number of people who have died as a result of the virus to 56.
  • 60,530 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with  2.8 percent (1,720) testing positive.
  • 264 people with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital to date. 273 cases have been closed. 
  • 1,583 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 0.4 percent (seven cases) testing positive.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

coronaviruscovid-19coronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus cases in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:44

Spirits production in full swing in Rakvere

11:24

Improved hygiene reducing spread of infectious diseases in Estonia

11:11

Tallinn Zoo to reopen in phases

10:59

One person dies from coronavirus-related causes, seven new cases

10:57

Interior ministry: Aliens Act amend aimed at protecting Estonian residents

10:32

Foreign minister: Finland probably won´t further relax travel restrictions

10:12

Former central bank chief: Coronavirus crisis will not change much

09:52

Slovenian president's message in Estonian: We will win this battle together

09:31

Statistics: Tourism stays in Estonia fall by over 60 percent in March

08:54

Baltic Presidents: Misrepresenting World War Two effort to undermine Europe

08:21

Health Board emergency medicine chief: Second COVID-19 wave may be tsunami

07:41

Party ratings: EKRE support reaches peak for 2020 so far

06.05

Riigikogu rejects SDE draft on support for media

06.05

Reinsalu: Estonia can help other countries with digitalization projects

06.05

Police and Tallinn are ready for May 9

06.05

Gallery: Readers respond to call for wildlife photos of birds

06.05

Finance minister: I see no need for a second supplementary budget

06.05

City of Tallinn planning to borrow up to €140 million in 2020

06.05

Latvian president: Poland, Finland could join Baltic free movement area

06.05

Amendments to Traffic Act favor electric scooters rather than restrict use

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: