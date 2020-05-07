ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Two months of paying to keep services open has made bus companies cautious ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Lux Express buses.
Lux Express buses. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Even though there are more and more people traveling between cities each week during the emergency situation, busses are far from being full of people, which means that larger bus companies are restoring their lines gradually and carefully. They have had to pay for every kilometer of the lines for two months now, meaning that less profitable lines won't be opened at all at present.

This Friday's bus line schedules show that the connections between Tallinn and other bigger cities are quite sparse. 

There are five departures between two bus companies from Tallinn to Tartu and the same amount in the other direction. The same goes for Narva and Haapsalu. Pärnu has a little better connection with the capital city, whither eight buses depart every day.

The most difficult case is Viljandi, since there are no departures from Tallinn to Viljandi or vice versa.

This is far from the ordinary May schedule, but there are understandable reasons for it. Bigger bus companies like Lux Express and Go Bus promise that there will be more and more departures as time goes on. Lines with fewer passengers have to wait longer, however.

Quiet restoration after two months of paying to keep services going

Lux Express´s statistics show that the average percentage of the occupancy in the buses in April was 17 percent, and bus drivers had to drive with empty buses as well, company chief executive Janno Ritsberg said. The first days of May have been better though - for May 1 and 2, the percentage was 39. 

Go Bus´ statistics show something similar. Both of the companies are starting to gradually restore the bus connections, but some lines are forced to stay a part of history for now.

"Reopening lines that have been in the danger of being closed due to the lack of passengers can take longer, and in some case, may not happen at all," manager of Go Bus Andrei Mändla said.

However, the current restrictions mean that the occupancy of the busses can´t increase enough for the reopening of the lines to be profitable, Ritsberg notes. For that reason, Lux Express made a proposal some time ago that the state should compensate those buses that have stayed empty due to restrictions. 

"If the emergency situation continues, it means that the occupancy of the buses can be 50 percent at best. This is too low to reach zero," Ritsberg said.

Two months of restrictions mean that the companies have dealt with having to sub their own routes.

"We have surcharged for every kilometer for the last two months. This situation can´t stay like that for long," Ritsberg added.

Mändla said that Go Bus' position is that the state could help the companies at least during the time of restoring the lines.

Taisto is waiting until the end of the emergency situation

Taisto Liinid canceled all of their departures on March 23.

The representative of the company, Jan Landrat, told ERR that when the emergency situation ends, they are planning to reintroduce their bus lines gradually.

"We are waiting for further information on the emergency situation not being extended. If it ends with May 17, we will get our bus driving on May 18," Landrat said. 

Landrat added that it´s hard to predict which routes will be served and on what dates. "We will decide based on the demand," he noted.

Landrat said that reopening a line is dependent on the health situation, whether the borders are being opened, whether people start to travel, and what restrictions will be established on public transport.

The Road Administration (Maanteeamet) has given bus companies transition time, which means that the firms don´t need to reopen the lines immediately or announce which lines will be served and which not.

Landrat said this transition time is about 180 days, but the Head of the Public Transport Department at the Road Administration told ERR this week that bus companies have 90 days to notify of changes.

New departures are coming on Friday, May 8

Lux Express and Go Bus are planning new departures from the end of this week, and next week.

According to Janno Ritsberg, Lux Express has been adding new departures for the last month, but everything has been based on demand. Departures will be added between major cities from Friday, May 8, and throughout the following week, he said. Additional departures will be on the routes between Tallinn and Tartu, Tallinn and Narva and Tallinn and Pärnu. Twice a day, the bus will run between Tallinn-Kuressaare, Narva-Tartu, and Tartu-Pärnu.

The smaller the population centers, the more closely the situation is monitored. For example, departures will not be added to the Tallinn-Haapsalu route yet, but occupancy will be monitored, Ritsberg added.

Andrei Mändla said that Go Bus will start 20 departures in different directions again in two weeks from May 8; the bus connection with Saaremaa will also be restored.

"There may be more departures during this time," Mändla continued.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

lux expressgo bustaisto
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:16

Hestia Hotel Group laying off over 190 employees in Estonia

17:59

Tartu, Saaremaa unveil new ad campaigns as emergency restrictions relaxed

17:38

Committee suggests Espak, Hõbemägi, Trasberg for ERR supervisory board

17:10

Estonian students top PISA financial literacy rankings

16:57

Eesti Raudtee announces tender for rail network electrification

16:38

Kaarel Tarand: The old always die first

16:16

ERSO marks Lepo Sumera's 70th birthday with virtual concert

15:51

Higher percentage of Estonian coaches women compared to EU average

15:35

Paper: Tracing app being developed to identify contact with COVID carriers

15:14

Pharmacies' turnover has fallen amid reform and pandemic

15:03

CEPA hosts coronavirus fireside chat featuring President Kersti Kaljulaid

14:49

Paper: Clearer skies make Helsinki visible from Tallinn TV Tower

14:31

Paper: Info about child abuse not reaching police or child protection

14:12

Ratas: Lifting lockdown on islands may be brought forward

13:46

Vabamu Museum's orienteering game in Old Town to celebrate Mother's Day

13:32

Government weighs up Tallink €150 million state loan application

13:12

State issues €375 million in treasury bills

12:47

Emergency situation limiting chances to seek help for domestic violence

12:34

Two months of paying to keep services open has made bus companies cautious

12:28

Interior ministry: Aliens Act amend aimed at protecting Estonian residents Updated

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: