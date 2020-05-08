ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prime minister one of first to take advantage of Saaremaa travel reopening ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) is heading to Saaremaa Friday, as travel restrictions are lifted.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) is heading to Saaremaa Friday, as travel restrictions are lifted. Source: Government Office
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas is traveling to Saaremaa on Friday to meet with rural municipality leaders, Kuressaare Hospital and members of the crisis committee. Saaremaa has been the worst-hit region of Estonia in the coronavirus pandemic so far, but as the rate of infection has recently subsided, travel restrictions in place since March which meant only full-time island residents could travel there have been lifted.

"Visiting Saaremaa and meeting the people there is extremely important to me," Ratas said, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

"It is an area whose inhabitants have felt the outbreak of the virus and its consequences most keenly. I hope to discuss at today's meetings the types of assistance the state can provide to cope with the damage caused by the crisis, as well as how to ease the existing restrictions to ensure compliance with the rules protecting the health and life of the islanders," he added.

Ratas starts his visit on the adjacent island of Muhu, subject to the same restrictions as Saaremaa, and will meeet with council chair Ain Saaremäel. The prime minister then travels to Saaremaa itself, and will meeting with Kuressaare Hospital personnel, as well as business leaders, politicians and outgoing Saaremaa mayor Madis Kallas.

As of Thursday, a total of 545 people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus on Saaremaa, by far the highest per-capita rate nationwide and accounting for nearly a third of all cases (Saaremaa's population is a little over 30,000). Figures for how many have recovered to date have not been released for Saaremaa; the Health Board reported Thursday evening that just over 700 have recovered across the country, with the status of close to another 500 sufferers currently unknown.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratascoronaviruscoronavirus cases in saaremaatravel restrictions to saaremaasaaremaaasaaremaa coronavirus cases
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:29

Estonia holds a major international discussion on WWII anniversary

12:09

New online exhibition on Red Army terror in Estonia post-WWII

11:16

Reinsalu: COVID-19 pandemic wake-up call for EU, NATO, UN

11:12

Health Board: Five new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

10:53

Occupancy of Tallinn hotels falls to 1.5 percent during pandemic

10:34

Family doctor COVID diagnoses significantly increase total infection stats

10:11

Transaviabaltika reopens Tallinn-Saaremaa, Hiiumaa flights from Saturday

09:47

Spring Storm ending with live fire exercises

09:13

Prime minister one of first to take advantage of Saaremaa travel reopening

08:53

Over 700 people recovered from coronavirus in Estonia so far

08:33

Petition to remove Kuressaare Hospital chief get 24 signatures

07:56

Baltic parliaments condemn false history on WWII anniversary

07:30

LSM: Latvia extends state of emergency until June 9

07.05

Movement restrictions to be lifted on islands on Friday

07.05

Estonia issues joint statement to mark end of Second World War annivesary

07.05

Survey: Quarter of employers have reduced basic salaries in recent months

07.05

Riigikogu approves €200 million for rural development fund to help farmers

07.05

Experts: Emergency situation will impose more restrictions when traveling

07.05

Hestia Hotel Group laying off over 190 employees in Estonia

07.05

Tartu, Saaremaa unveil new ad campaigns as emergency restrictions relaxed

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: