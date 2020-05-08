ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Family group at Tallinn orphanage quarantined after positive test ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Coronavirus testing in progress.
Coronavirus testing in progress. Source: Pixabay
News

A foster mother at the Tallinn orphanage home for infants and children with disability has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, which is why the family group has been quarantined. All other test results of employees and children came back negative.

Six children aged between 1 and 17 live in the family group in question, Tallinn City Government announced. The group is quarantined until May 14.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina, who is responsible for the capital's social and healthcare field, said that the health status of all employees and children will be monitored and repeat tests will be carried out.

"Two employees and six children of the family group are currently quarantined, no one will leave the premises. Two apartments are available for the group, employees have necessary personal equipment and catering has been arranged," Beškina said.

28 children live and 45 employees work in the home for infants and children with disability.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

coronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus cases in estoniacoronavirus cases in tallinn
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:33

Defense minister: World War Two then and now, 75 years after its end

18:00

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds to start preparations for drive-in events

17:52

President: Why not lower social tax for IT companies, implement car tax

17:46

Gallery: Businessman sows grain on plot of land in Tallinn's Old Town

17:32

Guidelines for travel to Finland beginning May 14

17:05

Government allocates €14 million to support oil shale sector

16:47

EOD teams disarm 242 explosives this week

16:29

Tallink first quarter financial results negatively impacted by coronavirus

15:56

Transport had the greatest impact on the consumer price index in April

15:35

Wage compensation claims doubled to 100,000 in last five days

15:05

Kadai: No point in reopening schools at the moment

14:45

Estonian football clubs return to full contact training

14:11

Chamber of Commerce chair: State's signals to entrepreneurs too optimistic

13:55

Latvia to invest €250 million in AirBaltic following coronavirus crisis

13:30

Family group at Tallinn orphanage quarantined after positive test

13:06

Bus lines Lux Express and Go Bus resume services

12:46

Statistics: March industrial production down 8 percent on year

12:29

Estonia holds a major international discussion on WWII anniversary

12:09

New online exhibition on Red Army terror in Estonia post-WWII

11:16

Reinsalu: COVID-19 pandemic wake-up call for EU, NATO, UN

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: