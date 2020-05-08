Family group at Tallinn orphanage quarantined after positive test

A foster mother at the Tallinn orphanage home for infants and children with disability has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, which is why the family group has been quarantined. All other test results of employees and children came back negative.

Six children aged between 1 and 17 live in the family group in question, Tallinn City Government announced. The group is quarantined until May 14.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina, who is responsible for the capital's social and healthcare field, said that the health status of all employees and children will be monitored and repeat tests will be carried out.

"Two employees and six children of the family group are currently quarantined, no one will leave the premises. Two apartments are available for the group, employees have necessary personal equipment and catering has been arranged," Beškina said.

28 children live and 45 employees work in the home for infants and children with disability.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!