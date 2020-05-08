Kaljulaid lays wreath to remember those who died in Second World War

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
President Kersti Kaljulaid laid a wreath at the Victims of Communism Memorial at Maarjamäe outside of Tallinn on Friday on the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War on European soil

A message on the president's facebook page said: "This day did not mean the arrival of freedom for Estonia and many other countries. For Estonia, the war ended only with the restoration of freedom and the end of the occupation. There are no simple times in the world where democracy will remain a thing in itself. In order to prevent a recurrence of the horrors of war, we must preserve memories, freedoms, democratic values ​​and consistent cooperation with like-minded democracies."

Editor: Helen Wright

