ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Aleksei Turovski: Bears spotted in Tallinn emboldened by lack of people ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Zoologist Aleksei Turovski on Thursday's edition of
Zoologist Aleksei Turovski on Thursday's edition of "Ringvaade". Source: ERR
News

Fewer people out and about for several weeks during the coronavirus pandemic probably gave the two bears spotted in a Tallinn suburb Thursday the confidence to dare to venture within city limits, zoologist Aleksei Turovski says.

"We have had a special situation, and in terms of quarantining we can really say that we have done very well. As a result, the animals gained in confidence. At first, cautiously, but after three, four, five weeks – with no people to disturb them - they got bolder," Turovski told ETV magazine show "Ringvaade" Thursday.

Tallinn is a very green city, and as there have been gradually fewer people around town than usual, this leads to a reduction in the scent of human beings, along with their other signs, Turovski explained. 

"The bear has dared to move. Of course, it is very geodesically-oriented," he noted, as the primary reason how the bears entered the Haabersti district of Tallinn.

A second factor is the time of year, he said. "This is the time of year when animals are at their hungriest." 

The third factor, however, is a question of territoriality, he added.

"It's probably a young mother bear with her cub, and she's not very sure about this territory, where she would be family leader."

Turovski said the bears probably came from the countryside surrounding Tallinn, in Harju County, via Astangu, a forested area on the southwest approaches of Tallinn. 

"There's a corridor there, and every year elk calves show up, whose mothers have rejected them, after giving birth to a newborn in spring. So they have to manage on their own and are indeed bewildered."

As regards bears, however, while it is the case they eat pretty much everything, in the spring it is difficult to find any food. 

"In particular a young bear, who doesn't have its own territory where there's always something available to eat."

Turovski believes that the mother bear moving, with her cub through the Haabersti district is not likely to be too distraught. 

"However, the bear is an extremely cautious animal, and is afraid and worried about it for sure. Our urban areas are more or less deserted, so it dares to roam there."

When confronted with a bear, speak at your normal volume

Provided people do not force themselves on a bear, do not try to antagonize it, or whisper frenetically, then it should not present a danger.

 "Whispering, which is a very energetic sound, can cause them to stress or even startle them."

While whispering might seem like the natural mode of speech when confronted with a bear, Turovski says it would be better to speak in one's normal voice.

"Say something like, 'It's nice to see you, teddy,' or something along those lines. It'll understand right away."

Under no circumstances should you flee, the zoologist added. 

"Above all, a bear wants food and, of course, security. So as soon as a person starts talking [normally - ed.], every bear will realize that you're not interested in them."

As for the Haabersti case, so long as no one scared the mother bear, and hadn't driven them to and fro, it would have essentially been able to return along the path of its own footprints,

However, Turovski believes that this is probably out of the question now.

Bears' lives probably not endangered

Turovski also noted that there was no need to fear for the life bear's life, or that its family might be endangered by the ongoing operation, involving the police, the rescue board, and other personnel, as such operations take place every year, with the help of the police. 

As with other animals, bears can be dealt with in such operations with the use of a tranquilizer dart, using an anesthetic called Immobilon, fired from a gun.

Turovski said Immobilon is of such strength that doctors are banned from using it with human patients.

At the same time, the dosage should be considered in relation to the size and weight of the bear, in the vet's preparations.

Once an animal is immobilized in this way, its condition can then be assessed. If the animal proves healthy, it can be released back into the forest, Turovski said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

aleksei turovskiestonian wildlifebears in estoniatallinn bearsbears spotted in tallinn
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
radio tallinn

Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:38

Social affairs minister: Not out of the coronavirus woods yet

11:23

Four new coronavirus cases found in Estonia overnight

11:21

Marriages and divorces in Tallinn not completely halted during pandemic

10:16

Finnish foreign minister: Not ready to reopen border with Estonia fully yet

09:27

Prime Minister: Emergency situation coming to an end

08:46

Aleksei Turovski: Bears spotted in Tallinn emboldened by lack of people

15.05

Kredex agrees to grant €100 million loan to Tallink

15.05

Reinsalu discusses security and UNSC with Foreign Minister of China

15.05

Virtual Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival received 10,000 visits

15.05

Defense chief: We are ready to resume full commitment to missions

15.05

Mölder: We will definitely not change the Emergency Act before autumn

15.05

Central Tallinn, Interior Ministry to support integration of new immigrants

15.05

Road Administration to handle queues by shortening driving tests

15.05

Minister: AirBaltic Minsk connection to be discontinued temporarily

15.05

Baltic countries formally lift travel restrictions

15.05

Port of Tallinn revenue and profit decreased due to coronavirus outbreak

15.05

Swedbank: Unemployment could reach 15 percent by autumn

15.05

Tartu discusses plans for new river cafes and recreational areas

15.05

WHO looking to implement backbone of Estonia's e-state

15.05

Government publishes schedule for relaxing restrictions

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: