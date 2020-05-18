ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: President tours Saaremaa, Muhu and Hiiumaa

President Kersti Kaljulaid visits Saaremaa.
Photo: President Kersti Kaljulaid visits Saaremaa. Author: Margus Muld/ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid is touring the western Estonian islands of Saaremaa, Muhu and Hiiumaa this week.

Saaremaa has been the per capita worst hit region of the country in the coronavirus pandemic so far, with only the far more populous Harju County recording a higher figure of cases in absolute terms, though the rate of new infections there and in the other islands has leveled-off in recent weeks. All the islands were reopened to travelers on Friday, May 8, having been closed to non-residents for several weeks.

Monday

The president is meeting with Muhu rural municipality leaders, head of the Muhu care center, Saaremaa's mayor and council chair, and has visited Kuressaare Hospital (see gallery).

In the afternoon, she is attending a youth sailing training session held by the Saaremaa Maritime Sports Society, and going on a cycling tour with the Viking cycle club.

Tuesday

A meeting with representatives of the Saaremaa Entrepreneurs' Union is on the agenda, as well as visits to two companies Est-Agar AS and Kärla Maatalousühistu, a visit to a care home on the island, and attending a naval (Merivägi) mine training session.

Wednesday

The president will be on neighboring Hiiumaa, visiting the Tohvri care center and local politicians and business chiefs. The president will also give a social studies e-school lesson Viimsi High School, while on the island. Many schools are in their last regular week of the academic year and have been holding lessons online for the past two months, though there is some scope for small (up to 10 people) in-school groups and meetings.

First port of call once crisis ended

"Last night, the emergency situation in Estonia ended and life is gradually taking on a more conventional form," the president wrote on her social media page Monday evening.

"Just the usual, but for a while certainly not quite from the situation last year or a few months ago. My wish and promise to the home people of the island was that at the end of the emergency situation, I would go to Saaremaa first, to meet our heroes, thank them and acknowledge their work. You can find today's summary in the gallery," she went on.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

saaremaakersti kaljulaidcoronaviruskuressaare hospital
