news

More coronavirus cases brought to Estonia from abroad

News
Coronavirus testing starts at Tallinn Airport.
Coronavirus testing starts at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The number of infections brought in from abroad is on the rise, with cases brought in accounting for approximately a fifth of the positive coronavirus samples given in Estonia last week.

The Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday people arriving from abroad gave a total of 31 positive coronavirus samples last week, which is slightly less than a fifth of all positive samples given last week.

Ten positive samples were given last week by passengers arriving from Germany, four from Russia and three from Ukraine.

Passengers from Moldova, Hungary, India and Italy all gave a positive coronavirus test on two occasions, and passengers from Finland, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Tunisia, Poland and Spain all on one occasion.

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

