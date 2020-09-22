news

Madise: Marriage referendum question must be worded in constitutional terms ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ülle Madise
Ülle Madise Source: ERR
News

If the majority of the Riigikogu decides that a referendum needs to be made regarding the definition of marriage, then the question is would carry needs to be a constitutional one, and should be checked carefully that the public is not being misled, Chancellor of Justice, Ülle Madise, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Monday evening.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has submitted a bill on a referendum on the definition of marriage, which it would like to define as being a union between one man and one woman, and which is not set out in the constitution, to its coalition partners. According to the EKRE proposal, the marriage-related question would be asked at the next year's local elections. Madis said on Monday, September 21, that a survey as such wouldn't be permissible as part of a referendum, and that the bill needs to be put to the vote.

Madise gave her answers to a short interview on AK which follows.

Perhaps you can explain what this is exactly? A survey, a vote or a referendum? And what is the difference?

"The Estonian constitution only allows for a referendum, whose result would then be binding upon all public authorities. A survey is not prescribed by any law in Estonia, and this is where the chancellor's role comes into play: To evaluate if the question asked in the referendum would result in a legally-binding answer."

"The aim was to point out that the wording that was offered in the coalition agreement was contrary to law, though the question posed can be rectified."

"The question should really be: Iif the aim is to secure the institution of marriage, the public (only Estonian citizens can vote in a referendum - ed.) will either be presented with a draft constitutional amendment law - in which case the amendment will enter into force after the vote, or they would be asked an honest and clear question of national interest, but not whether the constitution should ever be changed, because this would really seems to point more towards an opinion poll."

"This would be an honest and specific question, and if the answer were "yes - marriage should remain a union between a man and a woman", then any change in the law that would be contrary to this; any attempt to amend section one of the current Family Law Act, which states that marriage is between a man and a woman, or section 10, which states that same-sex marriage is illegal, would be unconstitutional."

What should the solution be, in your opinion?

"If it is the Riigikogu's majority's desire to arrange a referendum (the bill in effect would decide whether the actual referendum could go ahead - ed.), the question should be framed in constitutional terms. If there is a desire to change the constitution, then a legal amendment bill has to be submitted."

"If the desire is to secure more rapidly the institution of marriage, as the [Lutheran] archbishop (Urmas Viilma) asked of the chancellor, it is really possible to ask a simple, clear, honest question - for example, whether marriage must remain a union between a man and a woman."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:22

Performing arts chief: There have been no coronavirus outbreaks in theaters

13:18

Government parties have still not reached agreement on marriage referendum

12:49

Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with quiz and prizes

12:43

Health Board: 36 new cases of coronavirus recorded in last 24 hours

12:24

Worldwide Estonian Language Week 2020: Learn through food

11:55

Ida-Viru County in the midst of recent surge of coronavirus cases

11:32

Finnish media surprised by Estonian foreign minister's quarantine statement

11:11

AK interviews Louis Freeh: No conflict of interest in representing Estonia

10:35

Madise: Marriage referendum question must be worded in constitutional terms

10:11

Football Association wants entry exemption for players from third countries

09:42

Minister: Quarantine for lower COVID-19 rate nations than Estonia illogical

09:09

Saints lose to Raiders in historic game in Las Vegas, Hunt gets a tackle

08:46

2021 presidential electoral college numbers slashed on previous election

21.09

Reform starts collecting signatures for no-confidence motion against Helme

21.09

NATO air force exercise kicks off in Baltic skies

21.09

Estonia seeking to reduce CO2 emissions by 38 percent by 2035

21.09

Estonian and Finnish population registry data moves to X-Road platform

21.09

Tallinn Jewish School opens first class taught in Estonian language

21.09

Video: Nõmme Kalju sets Estonian record for fastest substitution

21.09

Testing to be carried out on all residents at Lääne County care home

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: