news

SDE youth wants to define marriage as gender-neutral union in Constitution ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Baltic Pride
Baltic Pride Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The Young Social Democrats, the youth caucus of the opposition Estonian Social Democratic Party (SDE), has called to define marriage in the Constitution as a gender-neutral union of two persons.

The youth caucus wishes to put an end to a attempts to write definitions discriminating against minorities into the Constitution, spokespeople for the party said on Thursday. 

According to the SDE youth caucus, boycotting the so-called marriage referendum of the present government coalition is not enough, as the Family Act defines marriage narrowly as exclusively a union between a man and a woman.  

"The valid Family Act is exactly as obsolete and misplaced as the proposal of the populists, which they intend to put to a referendum. Where the opponents of the planned referendum to date had to choose between boycotting the referendum and voting against, Young Social Democrats are offering a third alternative," it states in the political statement of the youth caucus of SDE.  

According to the SDE youth caucus, the third alternative is to define marriage in the Constitution and the Family Act as a gender-neutral union of two persons, which provides everybody with the right to strive for personal happiness.

A referendum with a question defining marriage as between one man and one woman is likely to go ahead next year and is being pushed by EKRE. If it is successful, this definition of marriage would be added to Estonia's Constitution.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

language day

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:03

MEP: National defense loan not completely unrealistic

15:55

Price and quality of masks vary widely in Estonian pharmacies

15:46

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania extend sanctions on Belarusian officials

15:32

In case you missed it: September 19-25

15:04

Latvian National Library opens exhibition for Jaan Kross centennial

14:39

Police and Border Guard Board to unleash Terror on criminals

14:05

SDE youth wants to define marriage as gender-neutral union in Constitution

13:49

Eesti Post supervisory board dismisses CEO Ansi Arumeel

13:23

Football Association asks UEFA for extension on venue confirmation

12:59

Lithuanian minister: Rail Baltic management model poses threat to continuity Updated

12:57

Kontaveit and Kanepi could meet in third round of French Open

12:31

Justice minister: Government has power to make mask-wearing mandatory

11:41

Estonia allocates €50,000 to alleviate humanitarian crisis in Yemen

11:17

Health Board: 42 new cases of coronavirus recorded in last 24 hours

11:06

Tourism sector hopes for rapid reopening of Finnish border

10:41

Minister of Social Affairs: We want to avoid closing the country

10:37

Tourists from Estonia cannot visit Finland from Monday Updated

10:14

Riigikogu members sign international letter condemning Belarus violence

09:52

Video: Flora thorugh in Europa League qualifier on penalties

09:23

Ratings: Coronavirus handling may be behind Center losing ground to Reform

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: