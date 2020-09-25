SDE youth wants to define marriage as gender-neutral union in Constitution

The Young Social Democrats, the youth caucus of the opposition Estonian Social Democratic Party (SDE), has called to define marriage in the Constitution as a gender-neutral union of two persons.

The youth caucus wishes to put an end to a attempts to write definitions discriminating against minorities into the Constitution, spokespeople for the party said on Thursday.

According to the SDE youth caucus, boycotting the so-called marriage referendum of the present government coalition is not enough, as the Family Act defines marriage narrowly as exclusively a union between a man and a woman.

"The valid Family Act is exactly as obsolete and misplaced as the proposal of the populists, which they intend to put to a referendum. Where the opponents of the planned referendum to date had to choose between boycotting the referendum and voting against, Young Social Democrats are offering a third alternative," it states in the political statement of the youth caucus of SDE.

According to the SDE youth caucus, the third alternative is to define marriage in the Constitution and the Family Act as a gender-neutral union of two persons, which provides everybody with the right to strive for personal happiness.

A referendum with a question defining marriage as between one man and one woman is likely to go ahead next year and is being pushed by EKRE. If it is successful, this definition of marriage would be added to Estonia's Constitution.

