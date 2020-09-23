PM on marriage referendum: I don't support a vote that is unconstitutional

When asked by opposition MPs for comment on a plan of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) to stage a referendum on the definition of marriage, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said that he will not support the conduct of a referendum that is contrary to the Constitution.

"I will not support the conduct of any referendum that is unconstitutional," Ratas said, adding that right now many institutions are in a serious debate on the subject. Ratas pointed out that said topic has been explored by the chancellor of justice and the head of the Estonian Evangelical Lurtheran Church, among others.

Ratas said that such manner of resolving the matter has to be found which is appropriate for a country of rule of law and consistent with the Constitution.

"I will not ask the government or the party group in parliament for support to a question which is unconstitutional," Ratas said.

The prime minister added that he is in favor of what is said in the Family Act, according to which marriage is a union between a man and a woman.

The Center Party, Isamaa and EKRE have agreed in their coalition agreement that a referendum will be held over a proposal to amend the Constitution to set forth that marriage is a union between a man and a woman. EKRE now has come up with a corresponding bill.

Chairman of the EKRE group in the Riigikogu, Siim Pohlak said: "For us this is a very important issue, and foot-dragging by partners would be clearly unwise, as the coalition agreement would be jeopardized, as well as the conduct of the referendum on a good level."

The chairman of Isamaa Helir Valdor Seeder said nobody was intentionally delaying things.

"But we don't want to rush things in haste either as long as things aren't clear," Seeder told newspaper Postimees, expressing hope that the picture will become clearer in the next few weeks.

The chair of the Center Party group, Kersti Sarapuu, said the Center Party will decide about its stance next week.

Chancellor of Justice Ulle Madise meanwhile has said that the current wording of the question concerning a constitutional amendment cannot be accepted.

Madise explained on Vikerraadio that if the wish is to amend the Constitution, a bill to amend the Constitution has to be prepared. That requires 61 votes in the parliament to pass, which the coalition does not have.

Nor can an obligation be placed on a member of the parliament by means of a referendum to vote in a specific way, she said.

