news

Gallery: SDE talks marriage referendum at party meeting ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
SDE party board meeting Saturday.
Open gallery
38 photos
News

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) held a governing council meeting Saturday, where the party discussed the coalition's plan to hold a referendum on same-sex marriage to coincide with the local elections in autumn of 2021.

The meeting took place at a restaurant in Tallinn's Telliskivi area, with delegates able to take advantage of the unusually warm weather to hold the event in the restaurant's garden.

Party leader Indrek Saar gave the welcome speech, with former Riigikogu speaker Eiki Nestor also addressing the gathering. Other prominent SDE attendees included former health minister Riina Sikkut, former party leader Jevgeni Ossinovski and MP and local historian Jaak Juske.

The party's youth wing recently called for the constitution to define marriage as a gender-neutral union of two persons, as compared with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) desire to have the definition constitutionally enshrined as between one man and one woman.

Currently, the constitution contains no reference to a marriage definition, though the Family Law Act defines marriage as between a man and a woman in its very opening section. Proponents of writing this definition into the constitution say that European Union law could potentially trump domestic legislation on the issue.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

language day

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:41

Credit rating agency Fitch affirms Estonia at AA-

18:04

Tõnis Saarts: Two crises not that different

15:02

Gallery: SDE talks marriage referendum at party meeting

14:44

Defense minister: Mali going well, European progress on Belarus also good

13:21

Prime minister offers condolences after Ukraine plane crash

12:46

NATO battlegroup integration exercise begins in Tapa, other locations

12:01

Health Board: 47 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

10:47

Nordica could face bankruptcy by year-end

09:42

President: Pandemic has shone light on unfairness in global society

25.09

Survey: How did you get news, information during the emergency situation?

25.09

Residence permit card can be applied for through online self-service portal

25.09

Reform Party to elect new board and chairman on November 14

25.09

Pharmaceutical wholesaler brothers' machinations perplex authorities

25.09

Automated COVID-19 robot caller notifies 800 contacts in first week

25.09

Tallinn orders schools to postpone start of pre-school to January

25.09

Interview | Jaak Aaviksoo: Politics far more complicated than science

25.09

Government not reached budget agreement, discussions continue next week

25.09

MEP: National defense loan not completely unrealistic

25.09

Price and quality of masks vary widely in Estonian pharmacies

25.09

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania extend sanctions on Belarusian officials

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: