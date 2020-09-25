Ratings: Reform back on top as most popular party

The Reform Party has reclaimed its position as the most popular party in Estonia after Center was unexpectedly put at most popular for August, by pollsters Turu-uuringute AS.

If elections were to take place right now, the opposition Reform Party would receive the most votes of any party with 27 percent of respondents expressing support for it, according to the latest Turu-uuringute survey.

Coalition Center's support in September stood at 24 percent, down two percentage points from August, when the prime minister's party topped the ratings for the first time since the elections in 2019.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), also part of the coalition, sits at third in the latest monthly ratings with 16 percent of support, losing four percentage points in the span of a month.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has been able to increase its support over the last months, having 11 percent of respondents respond positively toward the coalition party, up three points from May.

Nine percent of respondents said they would vote for non-parliamentary Eesti 200.

Of the coalition parties, Isamaa garnered the smallest amount of support, as the party was supported by five percent of respondents, right on the electoral threshold (i.e. less than 5 percent of the vote at a general election would leave the party without seats - ed.). The party has hovered at around five percent for a few months now, but dipped beneath the threshold in May.

The Estonian Greens gained three percent of support in the latest monthly survey.

The Estonian Party for the Future (TULE), a result of a merger between the Estonian Free Party and the Biodiversity Party, was included in the ratings for the first time, as the party received three percent of respondents' support. The results of the merger can be considered positive, as the parties individually gained a percentage point each in August.

Support for the three parties in coalition (Center, EKRE, Isamaa) totaled 45 percent in September, the opposition (Reform, SDE) saw 38 percent of support. Non-parliamentary parties received 17 percent support.

