Norstat ratings: Isamaa's support falls below 5 percent election threshold

Coalition party Isamaa's level of support fell below the 5 percent electoral threshold this week, new polling from Norstat and the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) shows. EKRE's decline continues.

The latest poll shows the party on 4.8 percent. At elections, each party needs to cross the 5 percent threshold to be represented in the Riigikogu. This figure is the first time the party has dropped below the threshold in Norstat's polling.

The Reform Party still has the highest level of support at 33.2 percent, followed by the Center Party on 23.7 percent.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has 15.2 percent of eligible citizens' support, a decrease from the week before. EKRE's support has been declining for six weeks and they have lost 2.7 percent in that time.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has 8.6 percent support, Estonia 200 is on 8.4 percent. Estonia 200 is a non-parliamentary party which narrowly missed the threshold at the last election.

The Coalition parties - Center, Isamaa and EKRE - have 43.7 percent and opposition parties - Reform and SDE - 41.8 percent.

The pollsters have combined the results of the last four weeks. More than 4,000 people took part and the statistical error is +/- 1.55 percent.

The Institute for the Study of Societal Issues is a think tank founded in January 2016, which studies and analyzes the social processes taking place in Estonian society.

