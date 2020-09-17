Party ratings: EKRE, Isamaa support continues to decline

Support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has continued its downward trend recently, according to a recent survey.

The latest research, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of NGO the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) saw Reform supported by 33.6 percent of respondents, Center by 23.2 per cent and EKRE by 15.6 per cent. Center and EKRE are in coalition, Reform in opposition.

Most parties' support has not changed radically over the past week, Norstat says, though EKRE's support has seen a downward movement over the past five weeks, when it has fallen by 2.3 percentage points, the pollsters say.

The top three are followed by non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 on 9 percent, opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 8.2 percent and Isamaa, the third party in the coalition, which received 5.1 percent, just over the threshold required to get Riigikogu seats in a general election (or local and European elections seats for that matter).

A new political season

The three coalition parties together picked up 43.9 percent support compared with 41.8 percent support fo the two opposition parties, even as the opposition Reform Party remains the most popular single party.

Researcher Martin Mölder noted that the reconvening of the Riiigkogu Monday after the summer recess kicked off a new political season, with state budget discussions, pension reform and a proposed marriage referendum among the hot topics.

"The state budget needs to be prepared, pension reform is waiting to see its fate at the Supreme Court, and an opposition campaign has already begun against the marriage referendum scheduled for the next local elections. We will definitely see this [marriage] campaign continue, and it will have an impact on party support," Mölder said.

The state budget is set to be finalized at cabinet level at the end of the month and then will go to the Riigikogu for debating and voting, with a view to it passing in some form in December.

The pension reform bill, which would make membership of the so-called second pillar, referring to employer/employee contributions, optional where it had been mandatory for most wage earners since 2020, was rejected earlier in the year by the president and is following standard procedure in being heard at the Supreme Court in Tartu, where the state will be represented by justice chancellor Ülle Madise.

EKRE loses support in key demographic

EKRE wants to append a referendum on the definition of marriage, which it says should be inserted into the constitution as constituting a union between one man and one woman.

EKRE support falls among native Estonian speakers, men.

EKRE's support fell among one of its two key, non-mutually-exclusive demographics, namely men and native Estonian speakers, Mölder said, adding it support among women voters has remained stable, and actually increased among Russian-speaking voters since spring.

At present its support has seen the sharpest fall since last Autumn, when two ministers, Kert Kingo, former IT minister, and Mart Järvik, then rural affairs minister, resigned.

Rise of Isamaa right-wingers harming support

Isamaa's support has been harmed by the emergence of a so-called right-wingers faction (parempoolsed) within the party membership, Mölder said, though the extent to which this was a factor was hard to estimate for a party which sees strong support from native Estonian speaking voters, often the parents of three or more children (the party's population affairs minister Riina Solman has been very active in encouraging Estonians to have more babies – ed.).

The right-wingers union was formed in August by 111 Isamaa members. The group's manifsto promises to walk the putative line between standing up for "western" values and right-wing opinions alike, but against extremists, in Estonian politics, in other words is attempting to stave off any potential creeping liberalism within the party without being driven into the EKRE camp too far.

Finnish businenessman and long-term resident Joakim Helenius is one, non-Estonian member.

Isamaa saw its support dip even below the 5 percent rate in summer 2018, but still obtained Riigikogu seats and reentered the government (it had been in office with Center and SDE) when the coalition agreement was signed in April 2019.

Mölder says that the marriage referendum, and opposition to it from Reform, will likely divide the party, or rather its voters.

In general developments will capture the public attention more after the summer lull and the coronavirus pandemic, Mölder said, which could shake-up the longer-term trends; one example of this is Estonia 200, formed in 2018 and which narrowly missed out on seats at the 2019 general election, which has retaken the lead over SDE, having lost it last month, something which Mölder said could suggest an appeal of a new party over a longer-established one.

Norstat and the Institute for Social Research have aggregated the latest results over the past four weeks and polled a little over 4,000 citizens of voting age, weighted for various demographics; Norstat claims an error margin of +/1 1.55 percent.

