Police and Border Guard Board to unleash Terror on criminals ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have a new puppy - seven-week old Terror - who in the near future will help catch dangerous criminals in Estonia.
Terror's name was chosen as a warning to criminals: you may be getting closer to terror than you bargained for if you break the law.
The puppy, a Belgian Malinois, arrived from Belgium this week and is the newest member of K-commando, the Police and Border Guard Board wrote on Facebook on Friday.
He will now undergo training to become a police dog.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Helen Wright
Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.