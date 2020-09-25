Police and Border Guard Board to unleash Terror on criminals

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have a new puppy - seven-week old Terror - who in the near future will help catch dangerous criminals in Estonia.

Terror's name was chosen as a warning to criminals: you may be getting closer to terror than you bargained for if you break the law.

The puppy, a Belgian Malinois, arrived from Belgium this week and is the newest member of K-commando, the Police and Border Guard Board wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He will now undergo training to become a police dog.

Terror. Source: PPA.

