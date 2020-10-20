news

Swedbank reports strong Q3 performance and growing loan volumes ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Swedbank.
Swedbank. Source: ERR
News

Scandinavian-owned bank Swedbank performed well in Estonia in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020) despite the coronavirus crisis, the bank says, with loan volume increasing.

Q3 2020 net profit was €45.4 million compared to the second quarter, which was €48.2.

The net profit of the nine months, January to September, was €133.6 million, which is €15 million less than last year during the same period. Net profit fell, primarily due to an increase in costs and credit losses.

The net interest income profit was €56.6 million compared with €58.4 million in the second quarter.

The net service charges profit grew to €18.1 million compared with €16.6 million in the previous quarter.

The loan volume (€8.333 million) and deposit volume (€10.146) both increased compared with the second quarter.

Despite these good results, Swedbank admitted that the bank has had to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with grace periods on loan one common measure.

"The grace period order established as a mitigation measurement was extended until the end of September even though the demand for grace periods has fallen," Swedbank said.

From the end of March to the end of September, 12,000 people applied for a loan holiday in their private credit agreements. As of the end of September, there are about 8,700 private grace period contracts in force, of which about 4,900 are microfinance contracts and about 3,700 consist of mortgage agreements. As of March, a grace period agreement had been concluded with 1,533 business customers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:05

Survey: 20 percent of people to withdraw money from second pillar

17:43

SEB: Aim of pension reform should be feeling of security in future

17:17

Welfare masters help the elderly in Tartu with daily activities

16:47

Minister of Finance: Second pillar pension reform to be launched as planned

16:14

Tallink CEO: Tallink alone can not subsidize Estonian export

15:48

Pärnu Airport passenger terminal procurement failed

15:15

Scientific council recommends alcohol sales ban continues

14:49

Swedbank reports strong Q3 performance and growing loan volumes

14:38

Prime minister: Supreme Court ruling brings legal clarity to pension reform

14:35

Health Board: 42 new cases of coronavirus, two deaths in last 24 hours Updated

14:20

Center, EKRE fail to reach agreement on cause of government crisis

14:15

Old Town souvenir shops struggling to survive amidst tourism crisis

13:42

Tallinn midtown 2035: Bicycles and scooters to be fastest vehicles

13:19

Opinion: Government will last until next local government election

12:59

Kersti Kaljulaid: Polish-Estonian relations strong, Belarus progress needed

12:31

Supreme Court rejects president's pension reform bill appeal Updated

12:16

President signs pension reform bill into law following court decision

11:58

Culture recommendations: October 18-25

11:31

Tartu to hold annual Christmas village but market will be shortened

10:56

Minister: No political party may hold an unconstitutional worldview

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: