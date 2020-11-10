President in self-quarantine, National Defense Council to gather next week

news

President Kaljluaid during her Viljandi County visit, at Galvi-Linda, a firm which has devised a type of sea survival suit (pictured).
President Kaljluaid during her Viljandi County visit, at Galvi-Linda, a firm which has devised a type of sea survival suit (pictured). Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia
President Kersti Kaljulaid is self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-19-positive person in Viljandi County last week, meaning the proposed National Defense Council gathering issued in response to remarks made about the American elections by former interior minister Mart Helme is postponed to next week.

"When I went to Viljandi on Friday, November 6, I met with a person who was later diagnosed with COVID-19," the president said Tuesday.

"I am thus considered a close contact and for this reason, I will stay in self-isolation until Monday, November 16. All physical meetings planned for this week are canceled," the president went on.

The president added that she is feeling great and hasn't displayed any symptoms, though is due to take a coronavirus test today, Tuesday.

In addition to the president, six of her staff who participated in the meeting are also on quarantine.

Last Sunday, November 8, the President announced that she was convening the National Defense Council due to the remark made by the Minister of the Interior Mart Helme and the Minister of Finance Martin Helme, that the recent presidential elections had been fraudulent, the new president-elect Joe Biden is a nefarious character and civil war in the U.S. may follow.

During last week's visit, November 4-6, President Kaljulaid visited companies in the Põhja-Sakala municipality and in the city of Viljandi, and the driving forces of local life.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

