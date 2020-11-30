Six people have died in the last day and 256 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Monday. More than 200 people are being treated in hospital as of Monday morning.

Six new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours: those of a 64 year-old woman, a 71 year-old woman, an 82 year-old man, an 84 year-old man, an 87 year-old woman and a 96 year-old woman. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 118 people in Estonia in total.

There were 120 cases in Harju County and 102 of those were in Tallinn. Fifty-four new cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru county and 49 in Tartu County.

There were six in Viljandi County, four each in Võru and Valga counties, three in Lääne-Viru County and two in Pärnu County. There was one each in Põlva and Rapla counties. Twelve cases had no information in the population register. In total, 3,934 tests were analyzed with a positive rate of 6.5 percent.

As of Monday morning, 203 patients are being treated in hospital and 11 people are using ventilators.

The 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 is 335.75. the Health Board is currently monitoring over 27,500 people for the virus.

A total of 7,078 people have recovered from the virus. Of those, 5,444 cases have been closed, while for 1,634 people, more than 28 days have passed since a positive test result and they are not in hospital.

Since the development of the coronavirus detection capability in Estonia in the spring of 2020, some 479,000 SARS-CoV2 virus tests have been performed. There have been a total of 12,308 positive initial tests.

Situation by region

Northern region

Of the new cases within the area of operation of the northern regional department of the Health Board, in six cases the person caught the virus from a family member and in two cases from an acquaintance. The circumstances of the rest of the cases are being clarified, the Health Board said on Monday.

According to updated information about the new cases diagnosed in the northern region on November 27-29, in 140 cases the cause of getting infected was contact with an infected family member and in 79 cases contact with an acquaintance. In 26 cases the virus was caught at the workplace, and in 148 cases the source of infection could not be determined. The virus was brought in from other countries in 12 cases: in one case from the UK, in one case from Ukraine, in one case from Sweden, in two cases from Russia and in six cases from Finland. The circumstances of rest of the cases are being clarified.

The northern regional department of the Health Board is monitoring over 15,000 people, of whom 2,244 have become infected. The northern regional department is monitoring 24 outbreaks, including eight outbreaks at workplaces, four school outbreaks, and eight outbreaks related to groups of acquaintances. There are also two care center outbreaks, a hospital outbreak and an outbreak at Tallinn Prison.

Eastern region

The eastern regional department of the Health Board is monitoring over 5,600 people, of whom 1,191 are infected.

As regards the cases registered in Lääne-Viru County, in one case the infection was caught from a family member, in one case in the defense forces, and in one case the circumstances of infection are being clarified.

In 15 cases in Ida-Viru County, the virus was caught from a family member, in nine cases at the workplace, in seven cases from an acquaintance and in six cases at school. In another six cases the virus was contracted in the defense forces, in two cases at a care institution, in two cases at a healthcare institution and in two cases during hobby activities. One case was brought in from Russia and one from Ukraine. The circumstances of the rest of the new cases are being clarified.

There are 25 active outbreaks in the eastern region, including six school outbreaks: two in Sillamae, three in Kohtla-Jarve and one in Jõhvi. There are two kindergarten outbreaks: one in Narva and one in Kohtla-Järve. Outbreaks at workplaces number seven: three in Narva, one in Sillamäe, one in Jõhvi, one in Tapa and one in Lääne-Viru County. There are two outbreaks at institutions in Narva and one in Sillamäe, and one each in a healthcare facility in Narva and Kohtla-Järve. In Sillamäe, there is a hobby activity outbreak, in the Toila rural municipality there is an outbreak in a group of acquaintances and in Luganuse an outbreak in a family. The outbreak in Viru Prison involves 250 people, Kohtla-Järve healthcare institution outbreak 91 people and the Narva ice hockey outbreak 76 people.

Southern region

In 12 of the new cases registered by the southern regional department there is a connection to a previously known infection. The circumstances of the rest of the cases in the region are being clarified.

Of the new cases in Tartu County added on November 29, in 21 cases the infection was caught within family, in eight cases the source of the infection is not known, in six cases the infection was caught at an educational establishment, in two cases at a workplace, and in one case the virus was caught in a group of acquaintances. In one case the virus was brought in from Russia and in one case from Finland, two infected people left for Russia.

The source of infection of the person diagnosed with the virus in Jõgeva County is not known. Of the cases in Võru County, three represent infection at a workplace, one is connected with an educational establishment and in two cases the source of the infection is not known.

In three of the new cases registered in Põlva County the source of the infection is not known, one of the people caught the virus at a workplace and one case was brought in from Lithuania.

Three of the new infected people in Valga County caught the virus from a family member and one at an educational establishment. In Viljandi County, one of the people diagnosed with the virus caught it at an educational establishment and three from a family member.

The regional department of the Health Board for southern Estonia currently is monitoring over 5,700 people, of whom 642 have become infected. The latter figure also includes cases monitored by the northern regional department. There are 16 active outbreaks in the region, the biggest involving 59 cases in a care home, there are also four outbreaks at workplaces, two hobby-related outbreaks, seven outbreaks at educational establishments, one outbreak at an entertainment enterprise and one in a family.

Western region

One of the new cases in Pärnu County is about infection at a workplace and the source of the other is not known.

The regional department of the Health Board for western Estonia currently is monitoring over 1,170 people, of whom 179 are infected. The department is monitoring a school outbreak with nine cases and a care home outbreak with 14 cases. An outbreak at a company with six cases is being monitored in Laane County. The western regional department is also monitoring one outbreak with five infections at a Tallinn-based company.

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere in which you may come in contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

