Head of Health Board northern region resigns

The head of the northern regional department of the Health Board (Terviseamet), Ester Öpik, is to step down at the end of the year, citing work pressures.

When talking about the reasons for resigning, Öpik highlighted the heavy workload, which left its mark, weekly Eesti Ekpress writes (link in Estonian). Due to stress, Öpik, a familiar face during the spring coronavirus wave, often appearing in press conferences, was absent from work for the past three weeks.

"Unfortunately, a situation evolved where I couldn't continue at the Health Board. I don't wish to step aside in the fight against the coronavirus altogether, but to do it at a different pace," Öpik said. She has already had discussions regarding a new job, she says.

Her last day in the post is December 30.

Öpik joins Merike Jürilo, who resigned as Health Board director in June, in leaving a high-level position with the board, along with Martin Kadai, who stepped down from the post of emergency medical department chief a few weeks later.

The Health Board has already started its search for a replacement to Öpik, and the job offer is reportedly published on its website.

