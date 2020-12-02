news

Research and development in Estonia is driven by business sector ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Central Tallinn skyline.
Central Tallinn skyline. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

In 2019, the expenditures on research and development (R&D) in Estonia amounted to €453 million, which is 24 percent more than in 2018, data from Statistics Estonia shows. The share of R&D expenditures in the gross domestic product was 1.61 percent, making it the highest share in the last five years.

Leading analyst at Statistics Estonia Tiina Pärson said the expenditures on research and development had already shown significant growth in the two preceding years, but the level reached in 2019 is unprecedented.

"More than half of the R&D expenditures can be attributed to the business enterprise sector where these expenditures increased by 56 percent year on year. The last time that the business sector spent this much on R&D was in 2011 when there were major investments in the oil industry," she said.

The biggest amounts on R&D were spent by information and communication enterprises with a total of €100 million. They were followed by manufacturing enterprises with €66 million and enterprises engaged in professional, scientific and technical activities with €20 million.

In the government sector, R&D expenditures grew by 11 percent and totaled €46 million. There was a decrease in R&D expenditures in the higher education sector and in the private non-profit sector.

In the last three years, the share of investments in R&D expenditures has increased. In 2019, their volume increased by 70 percent compared to 2018. Investments grew significantly in both the government sector and the business enterprise sector but showed a decrease in the higher education sector. Labor costs, which account for more than half of R&D expenditures, grew by 25 percent compared to 2018, amounting to €241 million.

Research and development expenditures by type of expenditure, 2011-2019. Source: Statistics Estonia.

37 percent of the R&D expenditures came from the state budget. The majority of the state budget allocations went to the higher education sector and the government sector. In the business sector, allocations from the state budget accounted for 8% of R&D expenditures.

Nearly half of the R&D expenditures were spent on experimental development. Basic research accounted for 24 percent and applied research for 29 percent of total R&D expenditures. Compared to the preceding years, there was an increase in the share of applied research in nearly all subsectors.

In 2019, the number of employees in R&D in full-time equivalents was 6,448; there were a total of 4,992 researchers and engineers. The share of women has fallen by a few percent both among the entire R&D personnel and among researchers and engineers.

See also the dedicated section on research and development.

More detailed data have been published in the statistical database.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:52

November's cyber attack left foreign ministry intranet unmolested

14:33

Tartu chooses Deed of the Year 2020

14:08

Sõnaus new words contest receives 4,000 proposals

13:40

Jüri Vips confirmed Red Bull F1 test driver for rest of season

13:29

Lutsar: Restrictions need to be tougher

13:12

Final 2021 budget vote scheduled for December 9

12:49

Health Board to send additional coronavirus support to Ida-Viru County

12:17

Research and development in Estonia is driven by business sector

11:45

Ratings: Gap between EKRE and Estonia 200 narrows

11:11

Health Board: 524 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed Updated

10:53

Head of Health Board northern region resigns

10:24

Member of Center Party donates Riigikogu termination pay to Food Bank

09:52

President: Former minister misused state resources with car school run

09:20

President: Discussions on abortion, marriage foreign imports to Estonia

08:39

Baltic German alleged war criminal memorial planners forgo state support

01.12

Ratas: People breaking 2+2 rule is a big problem

01.12

Coalition grants €45,000 for memorial to Baltic German war crimes baron

01.12

Estonia and Ukraine sign bilateral co-operation agreement

01.12

Top court rejects Tartu university library chief sex crime acquittal appeal

01.12

German doping doctor offered services at discount to Estonian skiers

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: