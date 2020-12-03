news

Isamaa MP to vote against marriage referendum ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
Mihhail Lotman
Mihhail Lotman Source: Rene Suurkaev / ERR
news

Isamaa MP Mihhail Lotman has told newspaper Maaleht that he does not support the marriage referendum in its current form. He is one of several Isamaa Riigkogu members who are against the forthcoming referendum.

"I am not opposed to referendums in principle, but I cannot vote in favor of this issue," Lotman said in an interview with Maaleht, referring to the fact marriage is already defined in the Family Law.

Siim Kiisler, Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits and Üllar Saaremäe have already said they will not vote in favor of the marriage referendum.

The governing coalition of the Center Party (25 members ), EKRE (19 members) and the Isamaa (12 members) has 56 votes in the Riigikogu and in order to carryout out the referendum a majority of MPs will need to vote in favour of a bill proposing it.

As four members of Isamaa have now said they will vote against it, the government's majority is shrinking. 

Anti Poolamets (EKRE) has said if a vote is not held then the coalition will collapse.

The referendum will seek to add a definition of marriage as between a man and a woman to the Constitution. That marriage is already defined this way in Estonia's Famiy Law has not deterred EKRE, which is the party pushing for the vote.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:04

Estonia supports UNHCR with €200,000 and digitalization advice

15:44

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers fall 89 percent compared to November 2019

15:16

ERM appealing to change nearby commercial land to state-owned property

15:04

Audit office: One billion in state COVID-19 loans issued haphazardly

14:43

Health Board: 451 new coronavirus cases, one death Updated

14:27

Finnish independence day to be marked in Tartu

13:53

Estonia to sell Ireland €37.5 million worth of statistical energy

13:27

Thursday's Kontiolahti stage will see Estonians in sprint competition

13:06

New restrictions: Opening hours reduced, store occupancy rates limited

13:01

Estonian company acquires largest data center in Baltics

12:26

Tallinn budgetary strategy set at €600 million for next four years

12:02

Helme: We have right to support actions in line with our values

11:36

Isamaa MP to vote against marriage referendum

11:02

Health Board crisis department chief: Scheduled treatment may be reduced

09:54

Gallery: Free-diver Kaspar Eevald drops to 101m depths on one breath

09:31

Estonia hopes to vaccinate 100,000 against COVID-19 in start of 2021

09:03

Enough beds but not enough doctors for COVID-19 patients at Narva Hospital

08:37

Justice chancellor: Scientific council analyses should be public

02.12

Tänak heads to final WRC 2020 Monza round with mathematical title chance

02.12

Less than 1 percent of teachers tested positive for coronavirus

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: