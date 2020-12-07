A total of 248 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. The cases have been found in all bar two of Estonia's counties.

The figure, while lower than those of Saturday (a record 561) or Sunday (479), still represents nearly 8.5 percent of the total tested (2,917).

The result also means Estonia's 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants has risen to 396.62, from 395.42 on Sunday.

Harju County saw the largest number of new cases at 124, 99 of whom were located in Tallinn, according to population registry data.

The next-most populous counties, Ida-Viru and Tartu, which have also been seeing soaring rates lately, posted 51 and 30 new cases respectively.

Lääne-Viru County received 13 new cases, Pärnu, Rapla and Võru counties five cases apiece and Järva and Põlva counties three cases each.

Saaremaa recorded two new cases, and Jõgeva, Lääne and Valga counties one each, meaning Hiiumaa and Viljandi County were the only two regions not to pick up any new cases.

Four of the patients diagnosed positive for the virus during the 24 hours have no registered place of residence, the board says.

261 people are currently hospitalized, 16 of them on ventilators. No deaths relating to the virus were reported over the past 24 hours.

More details to follow.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!