Ministry of Defense is looking for two new vice-chancellors

The Ministry of Defense has announced an open competition for the positions of Vice-Chancellors of defense planning and defense readiness.

The current Vice-Chancellor of Defense Planning, Meelis Oidsalu, told ERR that his five-year-long term is ending and now he is applying for the position of the Vice-Chancellor of Defense Readiness.

For applying, both positions require having a master's degree, C1 level in English and at least a five-year of experience in managing a structural unit or organization.

Candidates who have previous experience in defense areas, in international cooperation, have a goodunderstanding of NATO and the EU and who have completed military service, will be at an advantage.

The vice-chancellor of defense planning will be managing the departments of state defense planning and defense investments. The area of responsibility includes the coordination of the activities of the Center for Defense Investment (RKK).

The main task of the Vice-Chancellor of Defense Readiness is to increase Estonia's defense and crisis readiness. The vice-chancellor will manage the work of the defense readiness and defense forces service department and the activities of these areas across the area of government and the state.

