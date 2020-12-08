Riigikogu passed exceptional child benefit increase

The Riigikogu has decided to pass a child benefit increase after which the state pension will increase by an exceptional €20, starting from April next year.

The base amount will increase by €16 and the additional amount paid for each child by €3.55.

The increase in the base amount of benefits will concern around 320,000 people. According to the Social Insurance Board, 203,000 people earned additional pensions for 428,600 children last year. Thus, on average, the parental benefits receiver has 2.11 children.

From April, the national state pension will increase by €30, which will be paid to the people who have no right to an old-age pension. The national pension is going to reach €251, which concerns a little more than 3,000 people.

The exceptional pension increase with the IT solutions will cost the state €49.4 million, €70 million in the ensuing years.

