Riigikogu passed exceptional child benefit increase ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Pensioners in Tallinn (picture is illustrative).
Pensioners in Tallinn (picture is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Riigikogu has decided to pass a child benefit increase after which the state pension will increase by an exceptional €20, starting from April next year.

The base amount will increase by €16 and the additional amount paid for each child by €3.55.

The increase in the base amount of benefits will concern around 320,000 people. According to the Social Insurance Board, 203,000 people earned additional pensions for 428,600 children last year. Thus, on average, the parental benefits receiver has 2.11 children.

From April, the national state pension will increase by €30, which will be paid to the people who have no right to an old-age pension. The national pension is going to reach €251, which concerns a little more than 3,000 people.

The exceptional pension increase with the IT solutions will cost the state €49.4 million, €70 million in the ensuing years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:07

Center, Isamaa leaders reject new MPs call for free vote on marriage bill

16:47

Riigikogu passed exceptional child benefit increase

16:31

Lithuania wants strategic partnership with Estonia

15:42

Environment minister sacks forestry plan steering committee

15:00

Ida-Viru County authorities request face-masks from state

14:11

Government needs more time to mull Ida-Viru schools' early Christmas break

13:32

First COVID-19 patient in Estonia to receive plasma therapy awaits results

13:28

Health Board: 285 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, three deaths Updated

12:44

Tartu University: Coronavirus infections have tripled in a few weeks

12:02

Delays on central Tallinn street after water main bursts

12:01

EKRE: Our goal is not to ban abortion in Estonia

11:14

Children's writer Heljo Mänd dies at 94

10:29

PPA finds handful of weekend nighttime venues breaking new COVID-19 rules

09:49

Estonia to face Belgium, Wales in football world cup qualifiers

08:46

Riigikogu green-lights EDF international missions participation for 2021

07.12

Gallery: Imre Sooäär takes up Riigikogu seat after speech heckled

07.12

Coronavirus round-up: November 30 - December 6

07.12

More introduced COVID-19 cases from Russia than any other country

07.12

Government office releases formula to help stores stick to COVID-19 rules

07.12

State chooses battles carefully in combatting misinformation

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: