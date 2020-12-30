45 complaints have been filed to overturn government mask-wearing rule ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Approximately 45 complaints have been submitted to court in an attempt to overturn the government's order which requires people to wear masks in public. The court has not yet decided whether they will be accepted or not.

A spokesperson for the Tallinn Administrative Court Anneli Vilu said individual and joint lawsuits have been submitted and they are seeking either full or partial annulment of the government's order.

The court is currently reviewing the other complaints and clarifying whether or not they should be dealt with. This process includes checking fees have been paid, if there is a right to appeal, shortcomings and if the defendant exists, Vilu said.

She said the court did not provide preliminary legal protection for the first four complaints.

Other complaints related to the coronavirus restrictions have also been filed and many, such as the introduction of additional restrictions on people living in prisons, have been resolved although several are still pending.

There are also complaints from institutions and companies, such as gyms, which have been forced to restrict activities and several related to the payment of benefits and allowances. Vilu could not specify the exact number.

The government issued an order on November 16 making it mandatory for people to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

