Average price of apartments in Tallinn rose to record level ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
New apartment buildings.
New apartment buildings. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The average price for Tallinn's apartments' square meter rose to €2,264 in December, which is the highest level in real estate history. Compared with November, the average price for a square meter rose by seven percent, in the yearly calculations, by five percent.

The head of 1Partner Kinnisvara Martin Vahter said that at first glance, it seems strange that on one hand, the state is in crisis, and on the other hand, there has been a boom in the real estate market.

"In fact, in Latvia-Lithuania and actually in the rest of the world, the real estate markets are not falling significantly. The stock exchanges are booming, people still have money. So far, only a few sectors have financially suffered, which employees had lower income before the crisis as well," Vahter said via a press release.

Compared with December last year, 13 percent more apartment deals have been made in Tallinn.

In December, 949 apartments were sold in Tallinn, which is 4 percent fewer than in November but 13 percent more compared with last December. The average price per square meter increased by seven percent compared with November, and five percent compared with last December. The most expensive apartment was sold for €980,000.

"Psychologically people usually want to get their homes by the new year and January is already calmer and this year, the tendency was amplified."

"While, according to the general assessment of economic analysts, next year, the Estonian economy will be in a slight plus, then the same can be expected for the real estate market. But the selection of new apartments will be smaller, because some developers have stopped their projects and are still in a wait-and-see position," Vahter noted.

In December, 41 built-up residential properties were sold in Tallinn, which is eight fewer than in the previous month. The most expensive private house was sold for €925,000.

Last month, 12 residential plots were sold, which is two fewer than in November. The most expensive plot cost €325,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:39

City of Tartu to grant nearly €773,000 in sports events support

18:56

Mari Kalkun nominated ERR Musician of the Year

18:36

Eesti 200 chairman to run for mayor of Tartu in local elections

18:27

Court considering release of war criminals serving sentences in Estonia

18:00

Riigikogu speaker: Opposition following the example of Kremlin troll farms

17:32

Kontaveit out in Abu Dhabi opening round

17:01

Lihula shooter trial to begin in February

16:27

Weekend temperatures may be as low as -20C

15:59

Average price of apartments in Tallinn rose to record level

15:26

Siim Kallas: UK to become one of many third countries

14:58

Movie 'O2' saw over 75,000 cinema visits despite pandemic

14:29

Health Board official: COVID marathon not over yet

13:55

24,000 people apply to leave second pillar pension fund

13:16

Applicants for latest Enterprise Estonia support see funding halved

12:46

ETV to broadcast Independence Day reception from Paide, no guests

12:13

Harju County amateur athletes travel to sports clubs in other regions

12:12

Health Board: 723 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three deaths Updated

11:50

Tallinn's population increased by fewer than 2,000 people in 2020

11:18

Tallinn plans to let elementary and graduating students back to school

10:55

Villagers build four-meter high snowman near Tartu

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: