Government agrees deputy, second deputy prime minister roles

News
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Reform Party has agreed the Minister of Public Affairs Jaak Aab (Center) will act as deputy prime minister and Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform Party) will be the second deputy.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) established who will replace her when she is absent. Traditionally it is a member of the next largest party in government.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik is the third deputy.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

