Government agrees deputy, second deputy prime minister roles
The Reform Party has agreed the Minister of Public Affairs Jaak Aab (Center) will act as deputy prime minister and Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform Party) will be the second deputy.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) established who will replace her when she is absent. Traditionally it is a member of the next largest party in government.
Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik is the third deputy.
Editor: Helen Wright
