Hulks found near Tallinn lived on as construction material ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Hulk. Source: ERR
News

Wrecks of ships found near the shoreline in Tallinn are keeping archaeologists busy and show that ship materials have been reused for centuries.

Research fellow at the Estonian Maritime Museum Priit Lätti said that ship materials were used in construction back in the Middle Ages. When a ship had reached the end of its lifespan, everything still usable was sawn off and reused – timber, sails, ropes and metal.

Hulks that were beached on purpose have been discovered in Tallinn.

"In a situation where both ships and dock structures were made of wood, fire was among the chief concerns. We know that ships that caught fire were towed out of the harbor to keep the fire from spreading and allowed to drift onto the beach," Lätti said.

A month ago, construction workers found a part of a hull on Kiikri street near Kadriorg from which all usable timber had been sawn off just above the waterline.

Ship construction was skilled work and the materials valuable. The hulk continued to be of use after being decommissioned – archaeologists have also found details used in shipbuilding in Tallinn's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats).

"We have found rivets that we believe were used in shipbuilding. It does not mean the sea used to reach up there, simply that details from ships were later reused," Lätti used.

Tallinn became a military port when the land became part of the Russian Empire in the early 18th century.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:00

People less concerned about the COVID-19 situation

12:42

Hulks found near Tallinn lived on as construction material

11:06

Day brings 468 coronavirus positives

11:03

Construction of Tartu hazardous waste plant postponed

09:28

Estonia needs to decide priority vaccination

08:23

Kallas: Attacks against Lutsar shameful and low

30.01

Olympics chief: Annus sponsorship withdrawal protest will cost sports dear

30.01

Russian court sentences dual Russian-Estonian citizen to jail for treason

30.01

Minister: Nothing to €1 million claim against Center, court agrees

30.01

'Pealtnägija' presenter: No substance to businessman malice charge Updated

30.01

Kallas: Estonia and Sweden must progress on ferry disaster investigation

30.01

Health Board: 405 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths Updated

30.01

Foreign minister: Working with Finland to resolve work travel issue

30.01

Government approves new nationwide coronavirus restrictions

30.01

Aggregated ratings: Reform widens gap on Center, EKRE surpasses Eesti 200

30.01

Police issue traffic warning following heavy overnight snowfall

29.01

Sewage monitoring study shows high level of coronavirus

29.01

YLE: Source for Navalny's 'Putin palace' film resides in Estonia

29.01

Ministry gives go-ahead for production, sale of insects as food

29.01

Gambling industry leader calls for COVID-19 restrictions easing

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: