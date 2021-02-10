Chinese New Year celebrations to take place in Tallinn on Friday

Tallinn celebrates the arrival of Chinese New Year on Friday, February 12 at Freedom Square and Tallinn Song Festival Grounds. New Year's celebrations include dance, drum and light performances, fire sculptures, demonstrations of oriental martial arts, and the traditional fireworks display.

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev said the annual Chinese New Year greeting is a much-anticipated event among Tallinners, which this year will combine physical events and a high-culture video broadcast from China.

"While traditionally a live performance has been given for the Tallinn audience by Beijing artists, this year in the virus situation we can take part in a particularly high-level virtual program of China's most famous artists, which will be broadcasted on the big screen in Vabaduse Square," the deputy mayor said.

He told ERR on Wednesday the events will cost €60,000. Approximately €40,000 will be spent on events at Freedom Square and €20,000 at the Song Festival Grounds.

Tallinn funds the activities and the Chinese embassy does not pay for anything, Belobrovtsev said. However, the Chinese are advising on the preparation of the program.

Belobrovtsev told ERR politics and culture should be viewed separately: "I don't see any politics here and we try to keep politics as far as possible when we talk about Chinese New Year celebrations."

Tallinn has been organizing Chinese New Year celebrations since 2009.

On February 12, a photo exhibition "Beijing, the ancient capital" will be opened at Freedom Square, and traditional dragon and lion dances can be watched.

During the day, sculptor Tauno Kangro will create an ox sculpture to mark the arrival of the year of the metal ox, which will later be cast in bronze and find its place next to the animal sculptures of previous years at the Tallinn Zoo.

There will be a fire show and a large screen where you can watch the performance of famous Chinese artists.

At Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, there will be performances and fire sculptures by fire artists, performances of dragon dance, kung-fu martial arts and tai chi movement instruction.

The evening will end with a musical performance with drums and led masks, as well as fireworks.

The photo exhibition and video from the mobile screen will remain on Freedom Square for three weeks, the light installation "Ox" will remain to decorate the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds until the end of February.

The open-air events are free of charge and will take place in cooperation with the Tallinn Culture and Sports Department and the Beijing Culture Bureau.

Chinese New Year Events Schedule

Freedom Square

1 p.m. - 7 .p.m. Tauno Kangro models ox sculpture for the Year of the Metal Ox

6 p.m. Dragon Dancers and Drummers

6.10 p.m. The photo exhibition "Beijing, the Ancient Capital" will be opened by Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev and Chinese Ambassador Li Chao

6.16 p.m. Mystic dance studio fire show

6.20-7.20 p.m. Beijing virtual program dedicated to the celebration of Chinese New Year from a big screen

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

4 p.m Performance of fire artists

4.30 p.m. Dragon Dance, an important part of Chinese New Year celebrations by Tauri Busch

4.45 p.m. Kung-Fu demonstration

5 p.m. Taiji performance "Forest reflection in the cityscape"

5.15 p.m. Drum and LED Light Show performance by Silver Ulvik

6 p.m. Fireworks dedicated to Chinese New Year

