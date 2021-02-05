Tartu's ice sculpture moving to Pirogov Park ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tartu's 2020 ice sculpture. Source: Kristina Haan
Tartu's traditional ice sculpture celebrating the start of the new year in Asia will be moved to Pirogov Park this year due to the icerink on Town Hall Square.

This year is the Year of the Ox and the new year begins on February 12. To mark the occasions hundreds of candles will be lit in the park at dusk. 

The ice sculpture has been designed by sculptor Tiiu Kirsipuu and it will be installed in the park on February 12.

Additionally, an exhibition called "What Animal Are You?" (Mis loom sina oled?) is taking place at the Tartu Toy Museum where you can learn about zodiac signs.

Last year was the Year of the Rat.

Editor: Helen Wright

