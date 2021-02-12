Tallinn to handle no-confidence motion against councillor on Tuesday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Kalle Klandorf Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The chairman of the city council of Tallinn Tiit Terik has called an emergency meeting of the council for Tuesday, February 16, to discuss the motion of no-confidence in Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and the motion of no confidence is the sole item on the meeting's agenda. 

The Tallinn city council groups of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), Isamaa and Reform Party handed in the no-confidence motion against Klandorf on Thursday.

The deputy mayor from the Center Party came under criticism after suggesting that an elderly resident using a walking frame and struggling to move along a street that had not been cleared of snow take a taxi instead.

Klandorf was referring to the fact that the city provides a social transport service to those in need who cannot use public transport or private transport due to a profound or severe disability, which means that in addition to the occasional transport service free to a certain extent, they can use a taxi service, for which the city of Tallinn pays up to €190 per month.

Editor: Helen Wright

