Empty classroom. (photo is illustrative) Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
Students in the final year of basic school (Põhikool) will be permitted to come in for in-person study up to two days per week, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Tuesday night.

The cabinet made the decision Tuesday evening at the same time as a new round of restrictions was announced, with education minister Liina Kersna (Reform) providing the rationale that since some exams happen at the end of March/beginning of April, this would provide the last chance for in-class tuition. Entrance exams to some upper secondary schools (Gümnaasium – which is optional after the mandatory basic school has been completed – ed.) also happen around that time.

Kersna, who told ETV Tuesday evening that a balance would need to be struck between prolonging restrictions after March and making sure students had the best shot at the exams, said via her social media account that the usual precautions, including social distancing, mask-wearing, disinfectant and room ventilation, would be followed.

In general, distance learning would have to remain in place, Kersna added, noting that rapid coronavirus testing for schoolchildren was being considered.

Those taking foreign language exams – such as the state exam in Estonia for non-native speakers – also had the option to attend small groups for tuition, Kersna added.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

